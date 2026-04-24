ADV OEM’s worst nightmare just launched at ₹4.70 Lakh

Key Highlights
- BMW Motorrad India has launched the all-new F 450 GS at ₹4,70,000 (ex-showroom)
- Powered by a new 420cc parallel-twin engine producing 48 hp and 43 Nm
- Available in three variants — Base, Exclusive, and GS Trophy
The BMW F 450 GS, a proper GS, with the beak, the flyline, and the badge has been launched in India, and it starts at ₹4,70,000 (ex-showroom). Developed in Germany, it will be locally produced in India, which is a big part of how BMW has managed to price it where they have.
Prices
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price
|BMW F 450 GS Base
|₹4,70,000
|BMW F 450 GS Exclusive
|₹4,90,000
|BMW F 450 GS GS Trophy
|₹5,30,000
The Base and Exclusive variants come in Cosmic Black. The GS Trophy gets an eye-catching Racing Blue Metallic finish with red and white accents, very much the full GS Trophy treatment.
The Engine
The F 450 GS is powered by a brand new 420cc parallel-twin engine — liquid-cooled, transversely mounted, producing 48 hp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. Those are strong numbers for this displacement and segment.
But the more interesting detail is the crankshaft. BMW has offset it by 135 degrees which is unique in this market. This arrangement results in a notably smooth character with an offbeat exhaust note that will make this thing sound unlike anything else in the segment. Less buzz, more character. We’ll reserve full judgement for when we ride it, but on paper, it reads well. It also gets a six-speed gearbox that sends power to the rear via an X-ring chain.
Easy Ride Clutch
The Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) is essentially a centrifugal clutch that automates low-speed engagement which means no more stalling, no more clutch anxiety in traffic or on tricky trail sections. Pair that with Shift Assistant Pro for clutchless upshifts and downshifts, and you have a motorcycle that offers a nearly fully automated riding experience without being an automatic.
For newer riders getting into adventure motorcycling, this is genuinely significant. For experienced riders, it just removes the friction — literally.
Chassis, Suspension & Brakes
The F 450 GS rides on a welded tubular steel frame with integrated forged parts. This is BMW’s recipe for keeping weight down while maintaining rigidity. Up front, there are gold-finish USD (upside-down) forks. At the rear, a monoshock with travel-dependent progressive damping, adjustable preload and rebound.
Both wheels are 19-inch front and 17-inch rear, cast aluminium, tubeless-ready, shod with 100/90-19 and 130/80-17 rubber respectively. Braking duties are handled by a 310mm Brembo 4-piston fixed caliper up front, and a 240mm single-piston setup at the rear. Ground clearance is adequate for the segment, and the seat sits at 845mm and should be manageable for most riders.
Technology & Electronics
The headline display is a 6.5-inch TFT screen which BMW calls best-in-class, and at this size and price point, they have a point. It’s linked to a multi-controller on the left handlebar for intuitive operation, and there’s a USB-C port built into the handlebar area for on-the-go charging.
On the safety side, the F 450 GS comes loaded. ABS Pro (which works while leaning), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Dynamic Brake Control, and Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR) are all standard across the range. Heated grips and Bluetooth connectivity are also part of the standard package.
Riding modes on the Base variant include Rain, Road, and Enduro. The Exclusive and GS Trophy variants get Riding Modes Pro, adding an Enduro Pro mode — which deactivates wheelie control and rear ABS for serious off-road use, while keeping DTC and throttle response customisable.
Variant check
All three variants share the same engine, chassis, and core electronics. The differences are in equipment:
|Feature
|Base
|Exclusive
|GS Trophy
|Colour
|Cosmic Black
|Cosmic Black
|Racing Blue Metallic
|Gear Shift Assistant Pro
|✗
|✓
|✓
|Riding Modes Pro (Enduro Pro)
|✗
|✓
|✓
|Offroad Footrests
|✗
|✓
|✓
|Engine Guard
|✗
|Plastic
|Aluminium
|Windshield
|✗
|Clear
|Tinted Rallye
|Hand Protection
|✗
|Black
|White
|Easy Ride Clutch (ERC)
|✗
|✗
|✓
|Sport Suspension
|✗
|✗
|✓
|White Chassis
|✗
|✗
|✓
The GS Trophy is clearly the one to have if off-road riding is the priority — ERC, sport suspension, aluminium engine guard, and Enduro Pro mode all in one package. At ₹5,30,000, it’s a strong ask, but it’s also the most complete offering of the three.
Full Specifications
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|420cc, 2-cylinder inline
|Power
|48 hp (35 kW) @ 8,750 rpm
|Torque
|43 Nm @ 6,750 rpm
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Drive
|X-ring chain
|Front suspension
|USD telescopic fork
|Rear suspension
|Monoshock, progressive damping
|Front brake
|310mm disc, Brembo 4-piston
|Rear brake
|240mm disc, 1-piston
|Front tyre
|100/90-R19
|Rear tyre
|130/80-R17
|Wheels
|Cast aluminium
|Wheelbase
|1,465mm
|Seat height
|845mm
|Fuel tank
|14 litres (2.5L reserve)
|Kerb weight
|178 kg
|Top speed
|165 km/h
|Display
|6.5-inch TFT
Bookings are open now across BMW Motorrad India dealerships. Deliveries start June 2026. We’ll have more to say once we’ve had it on proper roads and off them.
Our Take
At ₹4,70,000 for the base variant, BMW Motorrad has placed the F 450 GS squarely in the crosshairs of the KTM 390 Adventure S and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, while pitching itself as the premium option in that bracket. The twin-cylinder engine, ERC on the GS Trophy, class-leading TFT display, and the full GS design language are real differentiators.