Royal Enfield Launches Timeless Classics Campaign To Relive Classic Motorcycling Moments

India has been battling COVID-19 for over a year now. The biking community had to hit the brakes on their motorcycles and take a break from their long rides. To uplift the spirits of motorcyclists and to celebrate pure motorcycling, Royal Enfield has launched the #TimelessClassics campaign on Facebook and Instagram. Owners of the Classic 350 can share their favourite moments with the iconic motorcycle.

More Details

To participate, enthusiasts can share their favourite ride and adventure memories on the Classic 350 with #TimelessClassics and by tagging @royalenfield in their posts. This could be a photo, a video or a reel on either Facebook or Instagram. To make things interesting, RE has added the signature thump of the Classic 350 which can be added to the reels on Instagram. Selected entries will be featured on REs social media channel. So far the biking community has contributed close to 5000 entries within weeks of the announcement of the contest.

Speaking on the campaign, Lalit Malik, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Enfield said, “The Classic 350 has been a cornerstone of Royal Enfield’s modern history in India and globally. A truly iconic motorcycle, it has not only set the benchmark for leisure motorcycling but has also enjoyed the community’s affinity over the years. The motorcycle has been a trusted companion to millions on their memorable journeys, and the Timeless Classic campaign is a celebration of these riveting tales of riding.”

This is not the first time when Royal Enfield has rolled out an engaging initiative. “What’s Your Adventure?”, #TripStory, #ArtofMotorcycling are some of the campaigns RE has conducted in the past. These campaigns have been received well by the motorcycling community across the world.