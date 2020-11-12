751 Units of Hero Glamour Delivered to Karnataka Police Department

Following successful partnerships with state police departments across the country, Hero MotoCorp Ltd has delivered 751 units of Hero Glamour BS-VI motorcycle to Karnataka’s police department. Motorcycles serve a very important role in strengthening the police forces of our country because comparatively, two-wheelers can penetrate the remote areas where other patrol vehicles cannot reach. This noble move by Hero MotoCorp will certainly strengthen the Karnataka Police Department.

Official statement

Shri B. S. Yediuruppa, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka and Shri Basavaraj Bommai, Hon’ble Home Minister of Karnataka; flagged off a rally of Hero Glamour motorcycles delivered to police department of the state from Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

BS6 Hero Glamour

the New Glamour BS-VI runs on the new 125cc engine with XSens Programmed Fuel Injection. The new engine produces 19% more power with a power output of 10.73 BHP @ 7500 RPM and torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 RPM. It also features Hero’s i3S (idle start-stop system), together with Auto Sail Technology.

The bike is built on an all-new rigid diamond Frame, with 20% more Ground Clearance, 14% more front suspension travel and 10% more rear suspension travel. It gets a front 240mm disk brake and ground clearance of 180mm. it will be available in two variants- Self Drum Alloy and Self Disc Alloy, and dual-tone body graphics of Sports Red, Techno Blue, Tornado Grey and Candy Red.

Hero Glamour Blaze

Hero MotoCorp recently introduced a new special edition of the popular Glamour motorcycle – the Glamour Blaze. The Glamour, even in its standard trim, is an attractive-looking commuter and is loaded with modern-day tech which makes it a better proposition than most of its rivals. With this new Blaze edition on offer, Hero is eyeing at making a mark in an extremely popular segment which will probably see a spike in the coming days, now that the festive season is nearing.

In-line with the DNA of Glamour brand – the new motorcycle provides performance, comfort and style, now in a new Matt Vernier Grey Color. Glamour Blaze is available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country at an attractive price of Rs 72,200/-

It retains the chequered graphics on the tank which has become the trademark of Glamour over the years. Adding to the functionality and riding comfort, it offers a USB charger on the handle and comes with the side-stand indicator.