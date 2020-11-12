Honda India Partners With Repsol to Launch Moto Biker and Moto Scooter Engine Oil

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has announced its strategic alliance with Spain’s petroleum company Repsol Lubricants for the launch of ‘Honda Repsol Moto Biker & Moto Scooter’ Engine Oil in India. Tested & recommended by Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Japan, the engine oil which will be marketed as ‘Honda Repsol Moto’ is exclusively formulated for Honda’s two-wheelers.

Providing longer engine life protection, enhanced fuel efficiency with low maintenance cost, Honda Repsol Moto Biker & Moto Scooter engine oil promises a quick start with rapid acceleration along with deposit-free engine components.

The co-branded engine oil comes in 2 exclusive grades – ‘Honda Repsol Moto Biker 10W30 MA’ for Honda motorcycles and ‘Honda Repsol Moto Scooter 10W30 MB’ for Honda scooters. Both the engine oil variants come in 800 ML, 900 ML & 1000 ML packs and are available in the open-market from November 2020.

Speaking on this new synergy, Mr Pradeep Kumar Pandey, Senior Vice President – Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Customer satisfaction is at the core of Honda 2Wheelers India. With the aim of providing quality products & services to our customers, we have joined hands with Repsol Lubricants to launch a new product ‘Honda Repsol MOTO’ Engine Oil specially developed & approved by Honda Motor Co. Ltd Japan for the engine of Honda two-wheelers. This strategic step will help us make the engine oil available to customers at all GP Petroleums outlets, thus further enhancing their riding & ownership experience.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Clara Velasco- Director Lubricants, Repsol said "Repsol and Honda have been partners in the Repsol Honda MotoGP team for 26 years, and all the experience we have acquired developing lubricants for this demanding level of competition is passed onto our commercial products. We are excited to strengthen this alliance by launching these co-branded lubricants in India which will allow us to extend the range of our products."

Speaking on the product launch, Mr Prashanth Achar, CEO, GP Petroleums Ltd. said “We are delighted to partner with Honda and bring the Repsol-Honda winning formula to India by launching the co-branded pack for the Indian motorcycle and scooter enthusiasts. Honda Repsol Moto is made from premium quality base oil and formulations. This partnership marks our entry into the OEM driven co-branded two-wheeler lubricant segment.”

2021 Honda CB1000R

Honda recently unveiled the India-bound 2021 CB1000R. In a sea of litre-class naked streetfighters, the Honda CB1000R manages to stand out, all thanks to its Neo-Sport Café design which fuses futuristic elements with some visual flair dating back to the years gone by.

Despite being Euro5 compliant now, the motorcycle continues to make 143bhp and 103 nm from its 998cc inline-four engine. To transfer all this power to the rear wheel, the engine of the bike is paired with 6-speed chain drive gearbox. The bike also gets rider assist features like Throttle By Wire (TBW) with 3 preset riding modes: P (Power), EB (Engine Brake) and HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) and a raw-edged exhaust for a sporty feel.