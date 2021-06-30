3rd-Gen Suzuki Hayabusa Has Already Found Its Way Into The Used Superbike Market In India!

Back in February, Suzuki almost broke the internet when it took the wraps off the third-gen Hayabusa. The Hayabusa is one of the most iconic motorcycles to ever grace this planet and enjoys a cult following in the Indian sub-continent as well. Knowing this, the Japanese bikemaker didn’t take long to bring the updated Peregrine Falcon to our shores. Suzuki India officially launched the updated Hayabusa here in the month of April and in an expected manner, managed to completely sell out the first lot of the hyperbike in just two days.

More details

The first lot of the superbike consisted of just 101 units and now, it seems like one of the said units has already found its way into the used superbike market.

The classified was posted by Superbike club Facebook Page. The said motorcycle has only 300 KMS on the odometer and even the registration of the bike is pending. What is more interesting is the fact that the classified mentions the price of the bike is set at INR 20 Lakh and that too, not negotiable! Suzuki India officially launched the Hayabusa at INR 16.4 Lakh ex-showroom. There is currently no word regarding the arrival of the second batch of the superbike so if you are not patient enough, you could take a look at this used 3rd-gen Hayabusa.

Specs

Powering the 3rd-gen Busa is a 1340cc, 4 cylinder engine which sadly peaks at just 190PS of power and 150Nm of peak twisties. Owing to the stricter emissions regulations, this drop was inevitable. It uses the same 81mm bore and 65mm stroke. It gets new secondary injectors that improve fuel atomisation. The camshafts are reprofiled, valve springs are new and there’s some more valve lift. This engine is Euro 5/BS6 compliant and comes mated to a bi-directional quick shifter with assist and slipper clutch.

The chassis is majorly same as before with a new subframe though. The overall weight is now 264 kilos. Upfront, the duties are handled by the same, although updated 43mm KYB forks and shock at the rear. The front now features 320mm discs with Sytlema callipers provided by Brembo. The new-gen Hayabusa is available in three colour options – Glass Sparkle Black with Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Mat Sword Silver with Candy Daring Red, and Pearl Brilliant White with Metallic Mat Stellar Blue.