Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Specs, Price And Features Compared!

The Czech carmaker Skoda is banking on the Kushaq and its price to take a fight in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment. The Koreans have been ruling the segment for long with the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta so it’ll be interesting to see if the Kushaq can cause any dent in their sales. Priced between Rs 10.50 and 17.6 lakhs, the Kushaq is positioned bang in the middle of these two SUVs. Let us take a look at the price, specifications and features of the three:

Price

The Kushaq starts at around 50k more than the competition but its base variant is more loaded than the competition especially in terms of safety features.

The Creta and Seltos provide more features at a similar price when moving up the ladder. Variants such as the top-end turbo petrol manuals and automatics in the Creta and Seltos provide much more value with the added dimensions and features.

Dimensions

The Kushaq is smaller in terms of dimensions when compared to its competition. It also loses out in terms of boot space. However, its ground clearance is on par with the competition and its wheelbase is longer than others which liberates more legroom inside.

Powertrain options

The Skoda Kushaq lacks a diesel engine which the other two offer. In terms of entry-level petrol engine, the 1.0 TSI is superior to the 1.5 litre naturally aspirated engine due to being turbocharged which means higher torque. The 1.0 TSI manual is also more efficient. The 1.5 TSI petrol is more powerful than the 1.4 T-GDI engine of the Koreans. Skoda also claims that it can do 0-100km/h in 8.6 seconds which is class-leading. It is also more advanced with features like active cylinder technology to extract more mileage.

Features

Some of the highlight features of the Kushaq are wireless android auto and apple carplay, sunroof, ventilated seats, LED lights, wireless charging and most importantly ESC which is standard across all variants.

It trumps the competition in terms of safety features with Rollover protection, brake disc wiping, ASR, MSR, Electronic differential lock with XDS and XDS+, three-point seatbelts for all the rear passengers and multi-collision braking.

The Seltos has unique features such as remote start/stop from keyfob, heads up display, UV cut glass, front parking sensors, 360-degree camera and blind view monitor. It also gets features like ventilated seats, electric driver seat adjustment, Bose sound system, 10.25 inch HD touchscreen and 7 inch MID. It offers safety equipment like TPMS, 6 airbags, TCS, HLA, ESC etc.

The Hyundai Creta offers a semi-digital instrument cluster, selectable drive modes(eco, comfort, sport) and traction modes(sand, mud, snow), panoramic sunroof, air purifier with touch-enabled AQI display, rear sunshade, rear reclining seats, electric parking brake with auto hold, ventilated seats and electrically adjustable driver seat. . It offers safety equipment like TPMS, 6 airbags, TCS, HLA, ESC etc.