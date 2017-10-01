Spy shots reveal Volkswagen might be using Tiguan R as a test mule for the upcoming Audi RS Q3

Volkswagen was recently seen testing the prototype version of the Tiguan R at the Nurburgring and lately, they were seen testing the Tiguan R. But it’s not what it looks like. Volkswagen Tiguan R is just a test mule for the upcoming Audi RS Q3.

If you look closely, you might see a hint of Audi elements being used on the mule car with features like wide, oval exhaust pipes which are preserved for the Audi RS models. According to the source, even the engine sounds a bit odd. It sounds more like Audi’s five-cylinder than Volkswagen’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder. The license plate on the test-mule says Ingolstadt, Germany – Audi’s hometown, coincidence? I don’t think so.

Volkswagen is already testing the Tiguan R which will be a part of the Volkswagen’s ‘R’ family. The Tiguan R will join the high-performance variants of the T-Roc, Touareg and Arteon. It’s not very unusual for car companies to use other models to test their cars. Audi already is testing various prototypes of the upcoming Q3.

The engine is expected to produce 400hp from its 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine. Keeping in mind that this engine got a lot of attention when it was used in the RS3 and the TT RS, with Audi focusing more on their RS division, the new RS Q3 will have a supercar like performance just like its younger sibling, the RS3.

There is no word out there about when the car will get launched. But one thing is for sure, that when this car will be launched, it will brutally challenge the other cars in this segment.

Image source: carscoops