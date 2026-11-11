2027 Hyundai Creta Interior Spied in India, New Cabin Details Revealed

After recent sightings of the next-generation Hyundai Creta on Indian roads, another test vehicle has been spotted in Manali. This time, the images offer a look at the cabin and give us a better picture of the changes Hyundai is preparing for its SUV. The new model is expected to arrive around mid-2027.
The cabin has a redesigned dashboard. A large touchscreen sits in the centre, while a separate, slim driver’s display is placed higher up. This layout is different from the connected screen arrangement used in several recent Hyundai and Kia models.
The infotainment unit could use Hyundai’s Pleos Connect system. The company has not confirmed this for the India-spec Creta, so it remains an expectation. The new steering wheel has a fresh design, touch-sensitive controls and two scroll wheels. Its centre carries Hyundai’s Morse Code-style logo.
Other details visible in the cabin include:
- A light and dark dual-tone colour theme
- A floating centre console with two cupholders
- A front centre armrest
- A rotary control below the touchscreen
- Buttons for the front passenger seat’s Boss Mode
- Rear AC vents and a rear centre armrest
The Boss Mode controls suggest that the front passenger seat could be adjusted from the rear. This feature is already available on some Hyundai models. The images also suggest more space between the front seats. Hyundai could make further changes to the materials and storage areas before production.
The next Creta is expected to use the K3 platform, which also underpins the latest Kia Seltos. This could bring a larger body and more room for passengers. The SUV is also expected to sit above the Bayon in Hyundai’s India range.
Exterior changes spotted earlier
Earlier test sightings have offered clues about the exterior. The new Creta is expected to get an upright front design, a box-shaped grille and revised LED lighting. The headlamps could be split, with daytime running lights placed above the main units. At the rear, the tail-lamps are expected to get a three-part layout.
Other expected details include:
- Flush-type door handles
- Updated ORVMs with camera pods
- Front and rear parking sensors
- A radar sensor for driver assistance functions
Petrol, diesel and hybrid options expected
Hyundai is likely to continue with the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Manual and automatic gearbox choices are also expected. A strong-hybrid version is under development and could join the range at launch or later. It is expected to use the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine as its base.
Hyundai has not shared specifications, features or prices. The new Creta is expected to cost more than the current model, priced from Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 19.95 lakh, ex-showroom. Once launched, it will continue competing with the Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Nissan Tekton, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, etc