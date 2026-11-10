BYD Atto 2 Spied Undisguised in India, SUV Design Revealed

BYD’s Atto 2 has been spotted testing again! But this time, the electric SUV was seen without any camouflage, giving a much better look at its exterior design. The latest spy shots show the rear, side profile and several styling details that were not clearly visible in the earlier pictures. The Atto 2 could become BYD’s entry-level electric SUV in India, sitting below the Atto 3.
The SUV has already been spotted on Indian roads in a covered form. However, the latest sighting gives a clearer picture of the model that BYD could introduce in the Indian market. The company has not announced its launch date or India-specific specifications yet.
Exterior Design Details
The test vehicle carries an EV badge on the tailgate, confirming that it is the fully electric version. The international market also gets a plug-in hybrid version of the Atto 2, but the Indian test vehicle seen in these pictures is an EV.
The SUV gets a fairly clean design with a few sporty elements. Some of the visible exterior details include:
- Connected LED tail-lamps at the rear.
- A roof-mounted spoiler.
- Dual-tone rear bumper with silver accents.
- Black and silver cladding around the wheel arches and door sills.
- Dual-tone alloy wheels.
- Electric-release door handles.
- Charging port on the front fender.
The Atto 2 has a compact SUV shape and measures around 4.3 metres in length. Its dimensions make it suitable for the midsize electric SUV category.
Battery, Range and Performance
Internationally, BYD sells the Atto 2 EV with two battery pack options. Both versions get a front-mounted electric motor, although the power and torque figures differ.
|Specifications
|45.1kWh
|64.8kWh
|Battery capacity
|45.1kWh
|64.8kWh
|Power
|177hp
|201hp
|Torque
|290Nm
|310Nm
|Drive type
|Front-wheel drive
|Front-wheel drive
|Claimed range
|Market-dependent
|Up to 430km
The larger battery version has a claimed WLTP range of up to 430km. BYD also claims a 0-100kph time of 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 170kph.
Charging options include:
- 11kW AC charging support.
- Up to 155kW DC fast charging.
It is not yet known which battery pack will be offered in India.
Interior and Features
The international-spec Atto 2 gets a simple dashboard layout with a large touchscreen in the centre. The infotainment system measures 12.8 inches and can rotate between portrait and landscape positions. There is also an 8.8-inch digital instrument display.
Other features include a panoramic sunroof, six-speaker audio system, 50W wireless phone charger, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality.
The India-spec feature list could be different, and BYD is yet to confirm the equipment.
Expected Rivals and India Launch
In India, the BYD Atto 2 will enter a competitive electric SUV segment. Its potential rivals include the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, VinFast VF6, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella. The Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6 and Tata Sierra EV will also be part of the wider competition.
BYD has not shared an official launch date or pricing details.
Image source – Rushlane