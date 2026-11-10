New KTM 1390 Super Duke GT Evo Unveiled at EICMA 2026 With AMT Gearbox

The KTM 1390 Super Duke GT has received a higher-spec iteration. The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has pulled the wraps off the new 1390 Super Duke GT Evo at the EICMA 2026 show in Milan. The Evo flagship introduces premium upgrades over the standard Super Duke GT, incorporating a new Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), advanced semi-active suspension, and optimized long-distance touring equipment. KTM is scheduled to commence international customer deliveries in early 2027.
Engine and Gearbox
At the heart of the Evo variant is KTM’s latest 1,350cc LC8 liquid-cooled V-twin engine, the same unit used in the KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo. The engine produces 187PS and 145Nm of torque.
The motor is housed in a steel trellis frame and works with a single-sided swingarm. One of the major changes is the introduction of an AMT gearbox.
The transmission offers two operating options:
- Automatic mode: The motorcycle handles gear changes without requiring the rider to operate the clutch or shift gears manually.
- Manual mode: Riders can select gears themselves when they want more control over the motorcycle.
This setup is a major change over the standard 1390 Super Duke GT, which uses a conventional manual transmission.
Suspension and Hardware
KTM has equipped the Super Duke GT Evo with new WP Apex semi-active suspension. At the front, it gets a 48mm fork with a patented thru-rod design. This setup is claimed to reduce weight and improve feedback from the front wheel.
The rear uses a linked monoshock with electronically adjustable damping and hydraulic preload adjustment.
Other hardware changes include:
- Lighter 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends.
- A claimed 1.2kg reduction in unsprung weight compared to the standard model.
- Michelin Power 6 tyres.
- Steel trellis frame and single-sided swingarm.
Features and Braking Setup
The 1390 Super Duke GT Evo gets an 8.8-inch TFT touchscreen display with offline map navigation as standard. Its electronic package includes ride modes, traction control, a quickshifter and ABS.
KTM has also revised the lighting setup. The motorcycle gets cornering lights, daytime running lights and a redesigned headlight.
For touring, the Evo gets an adjustable windscreen, a repositionable handlebar and redesigned rider and pillion seats. These changes should make it easier to adjust the riding position for longer journeys.
Braking hardware includes Brembo Stylema four-piston calipers at the front, working with twin 320mm discs. The rear gets a two-piston caliper with a 240mm disc.
India Launch
KTM has not announced an India launch for the new 1390 Super Duke GT Evo. The motorcycle is expected to reach international dealerships in early 2027, although availability will depend on individual markets.
The Austrian brand has previously brought large-capacity motorcycles to India. Hence, an India launch cannot be ruled out, but there is no official confirmation yet.