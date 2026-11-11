Force Motors Plans Rs 3,000 Crore Investment, Traveller EV Launch Expected In 2027

The electric revolution seems to be making its way into the commercial vehicle market as well. While electric cars and two-wheelers have received considerable attention, manufacturers are now exploring electric options for passenger vans and other commercial applications. Force Motors is preparing to take a bigger step in this direction, with a major investment plan that includes electric vehicles, hybrid technology and additional manufacturing capacity.
The Pune-based manufacturer has announced an investment of Rs 3,000 crore over the next two-and-a-half to three years. The company will use this money to expand its Traveller and Urbania range, develop new electric and hybrid vehicles and improve its engineering facilities.
Force Motors To Expand Production Capacity
Force Motors currently has a strong presence in the passenger van segment with the Traveller and Urbania. Demand for these vehicles has improved, encouraging the company to increase its production capacity.
The manufacturer plans to increase its annual production capacity to 80,000 vehicles. It also reported a 48.9% year-on-year increase in retail sales, indicating stronger demand in the domestic market.
An important detail is that Force Motors plans to fund the entire investment through its internal resources. The company is debt-free and does not intend to depend on fresh borrowings for this expansion.
The investment will cover several areas:
- Manufacturing capacity expansion.
- Development of electric vehicle platforms.
- New hybrid powertrain technology.
- Additional Traveller and Urbania variants.
- Engineering and digital infrastructure upgrades.
Force Traveller EV Launch Expected In Q1 2027
One of the major upcoming products from Force Motors will be the electric Traveller. The company has completed the development of its electric van platform, while the vehicles are currently undergoing final testing and homologation with ARAI.
The electric Traveller is expected to launch between January and March 2027. Force Motors has also showcased the e-Traveller Smart Citibus, which gives an idea of what its upcoming electric commercial vehicles could offer.
|Particulars
|Force e-Traveller Smart Citibus
|Battery pack
|70 kWh
|Seating capacity
|14+ passengers
|Wheelbase
|3,350 mm
|Length
|5,415 mm
|Gradability
|18%
|Powertrain
|Electric
The electric van will also get features such as an electrically operated jack-knife door, air conditioning, GPS and internal and external cameras. It will offer a standing height of around 1.8 metres, providing more space for passengers.
Urbania EV Also Under Development
Force Motors is also working on an electric version of the Urbania. This model is expected to arrive within a few months of the electric Traveller’s launch.
The company is developing multiple products using its electric vehicle platform. These could include:
- Electric passenger vans.
- School transportation vehicles.
- Employee transportation vehicles.
- Electric ambulances for city operations.
Electric commercial vehicles may take longer to gain acceptance than electric cars and scooters. However, applications involving fixed routes and regular daily operations could make them a practical choice for operators.
What Lies Ahead For Force Motors?
Apart from electric vehicles, Force Motors is also investing in hybrid driveline technology. Its Rs 3,000 crore investment plan covers several areas of development, suggesting that the company is preparing for different types of powertrains.
With the Traveller EV expected in early 2027 and the Urbania EV following it, the next few years will be important for Force Motors. The company will also have to meet growing demand for its existing diesel-powered vehicles while preparing its electric range.
The upcoming electric vans could open new opportunities in passenger transportation and commercial mobility. Much will depend on their pricing, running costs and suitability for everyday operations.