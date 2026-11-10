Green SM Partners With 10 Companies to Expand Electric Taxi Services in Laos

The use of electric taxis is growing in several markets, and companies are now looking at ways to make these services easier for people to access. Green SM has taken another step in this direction in Laos by signing agreements with 10 companies from different business sectors. The partnerships will connect its electric mobility services with banking, telecom, travel, media and hospitality networks.
The agreements were signed in Vientiane on November 10, 2026, under the theme ‘Green Alliance Frontier’. The event also marked three years since Green SM started its electric taxi operations in Laos.
10 companies join hands with Green SM
The company has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the following partners:
- Banking: VietinBank Laos, Joint Development Bank Public, MB Bank Laos and Sacombank Laos.
- Telecommunications and payments: Unitel, ETL and Lao Telecoms (M-Money).
- Travel and media: Good Media (Bawanli).
- Hospitality: Muong Thanh Luxury Vientiane Hotel and Latsavong Wanda Vista Hotel.
Through these agreements, Green SM will explore ways to connect its services with the platforms and customer networks of these companies. This could make booking electric taxis easier for people who already use their banking, payment and telecom services.
Hotels and travel services to get more options
The hotel partnerships will look at providing transportation facilities for hotel guests, tourists and corporate customers. This will give visitors more ways to arrange local travel through services connected to their hotels.
The company will also work with media partners on joint promotions and campaigns to increase awareness of electric mobility in Laos.
Some of the planned activities include:
- Special offers for customers using partner services.
- Connecting electric taxi services with hotel networks.
- Joint promotional campaigns with media companies.
- Better access to mobility services through existing digital platforms.
Green SM completes 4.6 million rides in Laos
The company has completed nearly 4.6 million rides in Laos during its first three years of operations. The latest agreements are expected to expand its reach by connecting electric taxi services with businesses that already have an established customer base.
An artwork called Frontier Mark was also presented during the signing ceremony. It combines the individual marks of all 10 partners into one design, representing their shared participation in the project.
Speaking about the partnerships, Le Thi Ngoc Linh, Deputy CEO of Mobility Services Operation at Green SM, said that cooperation between businesses from different sectors would help make green mobility more accessible to local communities.
With these agreements, Green SM is looking to build a wider network for its electric taxi services in Laos. The partnerships will also give residents and visitors more convenient ways to access electric transportation.