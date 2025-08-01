2025 Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 Launched With a New TFT Display, Bluetooth, and Killer Colours!

Quick Overview
- New TFT colour screen with turn-by-turn navigation & Y-Connect Bluetooth
- Three striking new colour options introduced
- Same peppy 155cc engine with VVA, slipper clutch & traction control
- Prices start at ₹1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Introduction: Streetfighter Style Gets Smarter
Yamaha’s mean little street-naked, the MT-15, has always been a fan favourite for its sharp design and peppy performance. Now, for 2025, Yamaha has upped the ante once again with the MT-15 Version 2.0, bringing in key tech upgrades and vibrant new colour options — all while keeping its core DNA of everyday performance and aggressive street style fully intact.
Tech & Connectivity: TFT Screen & Smarter Y-Connect
The biggest headline here is the new full-colour TFT display, a first for the MT-15, now borrowed from its faired sibling, the R15M. It’s not just eye candy — the screen is functional too, offering turn-by-turn navigation and a clean, high-resolution layout.
Tied into this is Yamaha’s enhanced Y-Connect app, giving riders access to helpful features like:
- Maintenance alerts & rev dashboard
- Malfunction notifications & rider ranking
- Parking location tracking & fuel consumption stats
All this adds a solid tech foundation to what was previously a purely mechanical machine — a welcome step forward for younger riders who crave that always-connected experience.
New Colours: Youthful & Global
Looks matter — and Yamaha knows it. For 2025, the MT-15 Version 2.0 gets three stunning new colours:
- Ice Storm – a global MT favourite finally in India
- Vivid Violet Metallic – bold and unique
- Metallic Silver Cyan – exclusive to the STD variant
These come alongside existing shades like Metallic Black, helping Yamaha expand its appeal across the youth-centric streetfighter crowd.
Engine & Performance: Still the Sharp Handler
Mechanically, there are no changes under the hood — and honestly, there didn’t need to be. The liquid-cooled 155cc VVA engine still puts out 18.4 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox with Assist & Slipper Clutch for smoother downshifts.
The inclusion of Traction Control keeps things in check during wet or loose surface rides. Meanwhile, the MotoGP-style aluminium swingarm, Delta Box frame, and light 141kg kerb weight all combine for a bike that’s nimble, stable, and a joy to get through corners.
MT-15 Version 2.0 At a Glance
|Feature
|Details
|Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
|₹1.69 lakh (STD), ₹1.80 lakh (DLX)
|Engine
|155cc, liquid-cooled, VVA
|Power/Torque
|18.4 PS / 14.1 Nm
|Transmission
|6-speed, Assist & Slipper Clutch
|Display
|New TFT screen with Navigation
|Tech Suite
|Bluetooth, Y-Connect App integration
|Safety
|Traction Control, ABS
|New Colours
|Ice Storm, Vivid Violet, Silver Cyan
|Weight
|141 kg
Conclusion: Smarter, Sharper & More Youthful
With the 2025 update, Yamaha hasn’t tried to reinvent the MT-15 — and that’s a good thing. What it has done is refine and upgrade the essentials: adding a slick new TFT screen, bringing meaningful connectivity, and making it look fresher than ever.
It’s still light, agile, and a blast to ride — but now it talks back, too. And for young riders looking for tech-loaded, stylish performance in the sub-160cc segment, the MT-15 Version 2.0 just became an even stronger contender.