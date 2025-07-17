2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 Launched at ₹2.39 Lakh — First-in-Segment Tech, BTO Customization, & Bold New Looks

Quick 4-Point Overview:
- A bold refresh of the Apache RTR 310 with upgraded tech and standout design.
- First-in-segment features like transparent clutch cover and cornering drag torque control.
- BTO (Built-To-Order) platform continues, offering Dynamic Pro Kit for added performance.
- Starts at ₹2.39 lakh, with the top-spec BTO variant priced at ₹2.75 lakh (ex-showroom).
Intro: Freestyle Just Got Fiercer
If you thought the Apache RTR 310 couldn’t get any meaner, TVS just proved otherwise. The 2025 update takes this streetfighter up several notches with aggressive styling, smarter tech, and segment-first features. Launched today in Bengaluru, this refreshed machine is every bit the urban weapon it promises to be—with TVS Motor’s racing DNA running deep.
With a rider-first design philosophy, the 2025 RTR 310 is built for those who want adrenaline and agility without sacrificing daily comfort or style. It blends raw appeal with modern innovation, and this time, it’s even more customizable thanks to the updated Built-To-Order program.
Design & Visual Upgrades
The Apache RTR 310 now looks sharper than ever. Three new color options, aggressive refreshed graphics, hand guards as standard, and a transparent clutch cover give it an unmistakably bold road presence. The Race Replica Sepang Blue variant remains the top dog for those who want that extra race-inspired flair.
Tech & Smart Features
The OBD2B-compliant engine now comes paired with real-time emission monitoring and improved responsiveness. But the real game-changer? The new Gen-2 instrument cluster, featuring a multi-language UI that’s intuitive and visually rich—perfect for both seasoned riders and newcomers.
Segment-First Additions
The 2025 Apache RTR 310 proudly debuts features like:
- Keyless ride system
- Drag Torque Control (DTC)
- Cornering Drag Torque Control (available in the Dynamic Pro Kit)
- Launch Control – for that perfect start off the line
- Transparent clutch cover – a visual and mechanical treat
Built-To-Order (BTO) Customization
Want to tailor your Apache to your riding style? The BTO platform lets you spec the bike with performance and style kits. The Dynamic Pro Kit, for instance, brings you launch control and cornering torque management—features rarely seen in this segment.
Powertrain & Performance
Under the skin, the Apache remains a firecracker. The 312.2cc engine churns out:
- 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
- 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
That’s solid performance whether you’re cutting through traffic or cruising on a weekend ride.
Variant & Price Table
|Variant
|Key Highlights
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
|Base Variant
|New USD front forks, standard features
|₹2,39,990
|Top Variant
|Bold colorways, more tech
|₹2,57,000
|BTO Variant
|Dynamic Pro Kit, Race Replica paint, more tech
|From ₹2,75,000
Conclusion: The Streetfighter Just Got Smarter
The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 isn’t just a update—it’s a loud and clear declaration. TVS has taken an already beloved machine and cranked it up with meaningful upgrades, tech that actually makes a difference, and levels of personalization you wouldn’t expect in this price range.
Whether you’re a new-age rider or someone who’s been loyal to the Apache name, this motorcycle hits the right notes—offering confidence, control, and a deeply connected riding experience.
Thinking about your next street weapon? This one deserves a serious look.