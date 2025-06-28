2025 TVS Apache RTR 160: Back with a Roar, Not a Whisper

4-Pointer Overview:
- Now equipped with dual-channel ABS for real-world safety.
- OBD2B compliant, ready to meet tomorrow’s standards today.
- SmartXonnect™ with voice assist means tech meets the tarmac.
- At ₹1.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), it packs serious punch for the price.
Introduction:
The Apache RTR 160 isn’t just making a return—it’s making a statement. For those who’ve loved its razor-sharp handling and that signature Apache growl, the 2025 version brings everything you remember and then some. This isn’t a minor update. It’s a proper evolution—meaner, smarter, and more in tune with the needs of today’s street riders.
Built to Turn Heads
TVS has gone bold with this one. The red alloy wheels are a shout-out to its sporty DNA, and when paired with Matte Black or Pearl White bodywork, the Apache looks every bit the part of a street brawler. But this isn’t just about appearances.
Underneath, you’ve got a machine that delivers 16.04 PS at 8,750 rpm and 13.85 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Translated? It’s responsive off the line, easy to flick through traffic, and always ready to remind you why Apache still rules the 160cc segment.
Tech You’ll Actually Use
Modern bikes need more than just a strong engine—they need brains too. The Apache RTR 160 now features SmartXonnect™, TVS’s tech suite that brings Bluetooth connectivity and voice assist into your ride. It’s intuitive, cleanly integrated, and perfect for riders who like staying connected without getting distracted.
You also get three ride modes: Sport for spirited rides, Urban for everyday balance, and Rain for those unpredictable monsoons. And thanks to OBD2B compliance, you’re future-proof on the emissions front—no worries there.
Safety That Steps Up
The real game-changer? Dual-channel ABS. It’s not just a spec—it’s your safety net in the real world. Rain, rush, or sharp turns—this Apache’s got your back, no matter how you ride.
So whether you’re a city commuter, a weekend explorer, or someone just starting out, this Apache’s got your back.
Apache RTR 160: Quick Glance
|Feature
|2025 RTR 160 Update
|Engine Output
|16.04 PS @ 8,750 rpm
|Torque
|13.85 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
|Safety
|Dual-Channel ABS
|Emission Compliance
|OBD2B
|Connectivity
|SmartXonnect™ + Voice Assist
|Ride Modes
|Sport, Urban, Rain
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|₹1,34,320 (Delhi)
Final Thoughts:
In a world full of gimmicks, the 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 keeps it real—with power, smart tech, and a design that feels raw and alive. It’s not pretending. It’s just built for riders who ride.
It brings back the raw, spirited feel of the original Apache, now blended with smarter tech and safety features riders actually care about. If you’re looking for a 160cc bike that feels connected to the road—and to you—this one’s worth a serious look.