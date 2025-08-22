2025 Lexus NX 350h Launched in India from ₹68.02 Lakh – New Colours, Quieter Cabin, Smarter Features

Key Highlights
- Prices unchanged, start at ₹68.02 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Two new exterior shades: Radiant Red & White Nova
- Quieter and healthier cabin with upgraded filters and soundproofing
- Added uphill assist for easier climbs and ramps
- Hybrid now E20 fuel-ready, mileage up to 20.26 kmpl
Introduction
The Lexus NX has long been the quiet achiever in the luxury SUV world — stylish without shouting for attention, refined without being intimidating, and eco-friendly thanks to its hybrid heart. For 2025, Lexus hasn’t reinvented the formula. Instead, it has fine-tuned the SUV with smart updates that make it more comfortable, more efficient, and easier to live with every day.
Bookings are already open, and with prices starting at ₹68.02 lakh — unchanged from before— Lexus is giving buyers more value while keeping the wallet pressure in check.
Exterior: Familiar Form, Fresh Paint
The NX continues with its sharp design language — the wide spindle grille, angular LED lamps, and strong shoulder lines remain instantly recognizable. But Lexus has given customers two fresh shades to make their SUVs stand out.
- Radiant Red – offered on Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport trims
- White Nova – available on Exquisite, Luxury, and Overtrail trims
They might seem like small additions, but colour plays a huge role in the way a luxury SUV is perceived. These new shades add just the right dose of freshness to the NX’s already striking presence.
Interior: More Peaceful, More Comfortable
Step inside, and Lexus has doubled down on what luxury car buyers value most — a calm, healthy, and relaxing cabin.
- Less noise: Extra felt lining at the rear helps cut road and wind noise, creating a quieter drive.
- Cleaner air: A new AC filter captures finer particles, keeping the cabin atmosphere healthier.
- Smarter cooling: The reworked climate control system consumes less energy while maintaining comfort, which also improves efficiency.
They aren’t dramatic changes, but together, they elevate the “everyday luxury” appeal of the NX. Long drives or heavy city traffic now feel that much more effortless.
Safety: A Touch of Convenience
Safety has always been a Lexus strength, and the NX already offers a long list of features. For 2025, the SUV gains uphill assist control, which works with the hybrid powertrain to hold speed and prevent rollback on inclines.
It’s a small but highly practical feature, especially if you live in a hilly region or even deal with steep mall parking ramps. More than just convenience, it adds confidence behind the wheel.
Powertrain: Cleaner, Greener, More Efficient
At the heart of it, the NX sticks to its proven 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine, paired with an eCVT for a smooth drive. Output remains a strong 243hp, but Lexus has worked on making the system more efficient and future-proof.
- Now E20 fuel compliant, ready for India’s cleaner petrol norms
- Mileage improved to 20.26 kmpl (up from ~16–17 kmpl earlier)
This makes the NX not just one of the greener choices in its class, but also one of the most efficient — a rare mix in the luxury SUV space.
2025 Lexus NX Prices in India
|Variant
|Price (₹ lakh)
|350h Exquisite
|68.02
|350h Overtrail
|71.88
|350h Luxury
|72.79
|350h F-Sport
|74.98
Final Word
The 2025 Lexus NX doesn’t rely on flashy redesigns or over-the-top gimmicks. Instead, it builds on its strengths with updates that actually matter — new colour choices, a calmer and healthier cabin, the practicality of uphill assist, and even better hybrid efficiency.
By keeping the prices unchanged, Lexus has sweetened the deal further. For anyone who prefers understated luxury, dependable Japanese engineering, and a modern hybrid edge, the refreshed NX makes more sense than ever.