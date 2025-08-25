2025 Indian Scout Line-up Launched in India with Prices Starting from ₹12.99 Lakh

Quick Highlights
- Eight Models on Offer: Three with 999cc engines, five with 1,250cc engines.
- Multiple Variants: Standard, Limited, and Limited + Tech (depending on model).
- Performance Range: From 85 hp in the Sixty models to 111 hp in the top-spec 101 Scout.
- Price Range: Starts at ₹12.99 lakh and goes up to ₹16.15 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
Introduction
American motorcycle brand Indian Motorcycle has officially launched its entire 2025 Scout range in India, bringing back a strong dose of classic cruiser charm with modern tech. With eight models split across two engine categories (999cc and 1,250cc), the line-up offers something for both cruiser traditionalists and performance-seeking riders. Prices begin at ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), placing the Scouts right in the territory of their arch-rival, Harley-Davidson’s Sportster range.
Indian has clearly designed this new Scout line-up to cover the spectrum: from entry-level cruisers for those new to the brand, to tour-ready machines for long hauls, and a performance-focused 101 Scout for enthusiasts. Let’s dive into the details.
The 999cc Scout Sixty Models
The ‘entry’ into the Indian Motorcycle world comes via the Sixty series — three models powered by a 999cc liquid-cooled V-Twin producing 85 hp and 88 Nm. Despite being “smaller,” these are no slouches.
- Scout Sixty Classic – Traditional cruiser styling with chrome and old-school appeal.
- Scout Sixty Bobber – Minimalist, blacked-out look, short fenders, and urban attitude.
- Sport Scout Sixty – A sportier edge with headlight fairing, taller bars, and a blacked-out theme.
Interestingly, these Sixty models use a 5-speed gearbox, which may feel old-school but adds to the raw cruiser vibe.
The 1,250cc Scout Models
For those who want more power, more presence, and longer touring ability, the five 1,250cc Scouts step in. Their V-Twin delivers 105 hp and 108 Nm, except for the 101 Scout which gets a performance bump.
- Scout Classic – Big brother to the Sixty Classic, dripping in traditional cruiser DNA.
- Scout Bobber – Low-slung stance, blacked-out styling, and aggressive proportions.
- Sport Scout – A modern take with sporty ergonomics and styling cues.
- Super Scout – The tourer of the family, featuring saddlebags, tall windscreen, and long-ride comfort touches.
- 101 Scout – The performance flagship. Packs 111 hp and 109 Nm, plus premium hardware: USD forks, gas-charged twin shocks, and Brembo monoblock brakes.
Trims & Features
Every bike is available in at least two trims:
- Standard: Digi-analogue gauge, dual-channel ABS, all-LED lighting, blacked-out paint.
- Limited: Adds traction control, three riding modes (Sport/Standard/Tour), cruise control, USB charger, and new colour schemes.
- Limited + Tech (only on 1,250cc models except 101 Scout): Brings a 4-inch colour TFT touchscreen with navigation, vehicle locator, accident alerts, and keyless ignition.
The 101 Scout comes fully loaded with all the above tech as standard.
Pricing in India
Here’s the official price list for the 2025 Indian Scout range (ex-showroom, India):
|Model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Scout Sixty Bobber
|₹12.99 lakh
|Sport Scout Sixty
|₹13.29 lakh
|Scout Sixty Classic
|₹13.42 lakh
|Scout Bobber
|₹13.99 lakh
|Scout Classic
|₹14.02 lakh
|Sport Scout
|₹14.09 lakh
|101 Scout
|₹15.99 lakh
|Super Scout
|₹16.15 lakh
Do note: opting for the Limited or Limited + Tech trims will push prices higher, though exact figures haven’t been revealed.
Rivals in India
The Scouts will go head-to-head with Harley-Davidson’s Sportster line-up, which currently starts at ₹13.51 lakh for the Nightster and goes up to ₹16.71 lakh for the Sportster S.
On paper, Indian has managed to undercut Harley in certain models while still offering more variety and tech, making the Scout family a very attractive alternative.
Availability
Indian Motorcycle currently has six dealerships in India: Delhi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kochi. With the Scout range now officially on sale, interested buyers can visit these showrooms for bookings, test rides, and further customisation details.
Conclusion
The 2025 Indian Scout line-up isn’t just another set of cruisers hitting the Indian market — it’s a well-thought-out range that blends classic American styling, solid muscle, and modern-day tech into one package. From the easygoing Sixty models that are perfect for city rides and weekend runs, to the Super Scout that’s ready for cross-country touring, and the hardcore 101 Scout built for those who live for performance, Indian has made sure there’s a Scout for every kind of rider.
What really tilts the scales is the value. With prices that, in some trims, undercut Harley-Davidson’s Sportster line, and dealerships already set up in six major Indian cities, Indian Motorcycle is making a bold, confident push in the cruiser space.
So, if you’ve been craving a motorcycle that gives you that retro charm, head-turning presence, and all the modern features you actually need, the new Indian Scout range is one you’ll want to test ride before making any decisions.