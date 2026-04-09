  • Home
    •   •  
  • News
    •   •  
  • Speed 400 vs Classic 350 vs CB350 – Who Wins This Battle? Speed 400 vs Classic 350 vs CB...

Speed 400 vs Classic 350 vs CB350 – Who Wins This Battle?

News / By / / 2 minutes of reading

The Triumph Speed 400 has now moved closer to the 350cc space, and that puts it right against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB350. All three sit in the similar price and engine range, but they feel very different once you look closely.

Engine and performance

BikeEnginePowerTorqueGearbox
Speed 400349cc liquid cooled37 hp32 Nm6 speed
CB350348cc air cooled21 hp29.5 Nm5 speed
Classic 350349cc air oil cooled20.2 hp27 Nm5 speed

The Speed 400 clearly makes more power. It feels stronger on paper and also gets one extra gear.

CB350 and Classic 350 focus more on low speed comfort.

Key points

  • Higher power on Speed 400
  • Better low rpm pull on CB350 and Classic
  • 6 speed gearbox only on Triumph

Weight and size

BikeWeightSeat heightTankWheelbase
Speed 400179 kg803 mm13 L1386 mm
CB350186 kg800 mm15.2 L1441 mm
Classic 350195 kg805 mm13 L1390 mm

Speed 400 is the lightest. This helps in easier handling.

CB350 gets the biggest fuel tank which helps in longer rides.

Key points

  • Lightest bike is Speed 400
  • CB350 offers best fuel tank size
  • Seat height is almost similar on all

Suspension brakes and tyres

BikeSuspensionBrakesTyres
Speed 400USD fork monoshockDisc Disc17 inch both
CB350Telescopic twin shockDisc Disc19 and 18 inch
Classic 350Telescopic twin shockDisc Disc19 and 18 inch

Speed 400 gets better hardware with USD forks and monoshock.

Other two use simple setup but are tuned for comfort.

Key points

  • Better suspension on Speed 400
  • Comfort setup on CB350 and Classic
  • 17 inch wheels on Triumph for sharper feel

Price comparison

BikePrice
Classic 350Rs 1.86 lakh to Rs 2.21 lakh
CB350Around Rs 2 lakh
Speed 400Rs 2.32 lakh

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes in as the most affordable option, while the Triumph Speed 400 sits at the higher end of the price range among the three.

What stands out

Speed 400 leads with highest performance, lightest body and better suspension setup that makes it the most sporty of the three. CB350 focuses more on smooth engine feel, a larger fuel tank for longer rides. Classic 350 stands out with the lowest price, strong road presence and a simple proven setup.

Scroll to Top