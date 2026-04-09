Speed 400 vs Classic 350 vs CB350 – Who Wins This Battle?

The Triumph Speed 400 has now moved closer to the 350cc space, and that puts it right against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB350. All three sit in the similar price and engine range, but they feel very different once you look closely.
Engine and performance
|Bike
|Engine
|Power
|Torque
|Gearbox
|Speed 400
|349cc liquid cooled
|37 hp
|32 Nm
|6 speed
|CB350
|348cc air cooled
|21 hp
|29.5 Nm
|5 speed
|Classic 350
|349cc air oil cooled
|20.2 hp
|27 Nm
|5 speed
The Speed 400 clearly makes more power. It feels stronger on paper and also gets one extra gear.
CB350 and Classic 350 focus more on low speed comfort.
Key points
- Higher power on Speed 400
- Better low rpm pull on CB350 and Classic
- 6 speed gearbox only on Triumph
Weight and size
|Bike
|Weight
|Seat height
|Tank
|Wheelbase
|Speed 400
|179 kg
|803 mm
|13 L
|1386 mm
|CB350
|186 kg
|800 mm
|15.2 L
|1441 mm
|Classic 350
|195 kg
|805 mm
|13 L
|1390 mm
Speed 400 is the lightest. This helps in easier handling.
CB350 gets the biggest fuel tank which helps in longer rides.
Key points
- Lightest bike is Speed 400
- CB350 offers best fuel tank size
- Seat height is almost similar on all
Suspension brakes and tyres
|Bike
|Suspension
|Brakes
|Tyres
|Speed 400
|USD fork monoshock
|Disc Disc
|17 inch both
|CB350
|Telescopic twin shock
|Disc Disc
|19 and 18 inch
|Classic 350
|Telescopic twin shock
|Disc Disc
|19 and 18 inch
Speed 400 gets better hardware with USD forks and monoshock.
Other two use simple setup but are tuned for comfort.
Key points
- Better suspension on Speed 400
- Comfort setup on CB350 and Classic
- 17 inch wheels on Triumph for sharper feel
Price comparison
|Bike
|Price
|Classic 350
|Rs 1.86 lakh to Rs 2.21 lakh
|CB350
|Around Rs 2 lakh
|Speed 400
|Rs 2.32 lakh
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes in as the most affordable option, while the Triumph Speed 400 sits at the higher end of the price range among the three.
What stands out
Speed 400 leads with highest performance, lightest body and better suspension setup that makes it the most sporty of the three. CB350 focuses more on smooth engine feel, a larger fuel tank for longer rides. Classic 350 stands out with the lowest price, strong road presence and a simple proven setup.