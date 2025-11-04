2025 Hyundai VENUE and VENUE N Line Make Global Debut — Bold New Design, Feature Upgrades, Prices from ₹7.90 Lakh, N Line Price to be announced soon

Hyundai Motor India Limited has unveiled the all-new Hyundai VENUE and VENUE N Line officially, marking their global debut and the beginning of a bold new chapter in the brand’s compact SUV journey. The new models introduce a bold design change, connected capabilities, and comfort, and once again redefine the segment standard.
The VENUE has been one of the most successful Hyundai SUVs in India, with a combination of practicality and urban style. Hyundai has gone a step further with the 2025 update by prioritizing space, technology, and driving experience – and providing the N Line variant to those who desire sportier dynamics and visual appeal.
The 2025 Hyundai VENUE is priced from ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the VENUE N Line price is yet to be announced.
A Bigger and More Confident VENUE.
The 2025 Hyundai VENUE now looks stronger and more proportionate from every angle. It stands taller, is slightly wider, and has a longer wheelbase — all of which lend it a more commanding road presence. The design is contemporary, self-assured and radical.
Exterior highlights:
- Dimensions: 3995 mm (L) x 1800 mm (W) x 1665 mm (H) with a wheelbase of 2520 mm
- 48 mm taller and 30 mm wider than the outgoing model
- Quad beam LED headlamps with twin horn LED DRLs
- Horizon LED positioning lamp and rear horizon LED tail lamps
- Dark chrome radiator grille and bridge-type roof rails
- Signature C-pillar garnish and in-glass VENUE emblem
These design touches give the SUV a powerful visual identity and a big SUV appeal on the road.
Interiors: Modern and Large.
Inside, the new VENUE feels premium and more connected than ever before. The cabin has been redesigned with soft-touch materials and a terrazzo-textured dashboard. It offers more legroom and headroom, with extra focus on comfort and convenience for both front and rear passengers.
Interior highlights:
- Dual 62.5 cm (12.3-inch + 12.3-inch) curved panoramic displays
- Dual-tone leatherette seats with VENUE branding
- Electric 4-way adjustable driver’s seat
- Two-step reclining rear seats with rear AC vents
- Rear window sunshade and ambient lighting
- D-cut steering wheel and coffee table-style centre console
- Premium leatherette armrest and moon-white interior ambient lights
The cabin design blends elegance and practicality, creating a relaxed space for long journeys or daily commutes.
Technology and Connectivity.
The all-new Hyundai VENUE introduces Hyundai’s new Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system, powered by NVIDIA. This setup delivers a smooth and futuristic interface, offering multiple connected features.
Technology highlights include:
- 31.24 cm (12.3- inch) ccNC touchscreen navigation system.
- Full digital instrument cluster
- Bose high-quality 8 speaker sound system.
- Android wireless Auto and Apple CarPlay.
- Smart electric sunroof with voice command.
- Up to 20 controllers capable of Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates
- Hyundai BlueLink featuring 70 or more connected features.
- Blind spot view monitor and surround view monitor
With such tech, the new VENUE feels like a digital hub on wheels.
Safety: Designed to Protect
The new VENUE sets a new standard in compact SUV safety. It is based on the Global K1 platform of Hyundai, featuring more than 65 safety features, 33 of them are standard on all models.
Key safety features include:
- Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS containing 16 features.
- 6 airbags as standard
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC).
- All four-disc brakes and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS – Highline)
- Rollover sensor and Surround view monitor.
- Reminders on the 3-point seatbelts.
The body uses 71% of high-strength steel, which means that the SUV has a strong and rigid structure, guaranteeing maximum protection of a passenger.
Power and Performance
The all-new VENUE also has a variety of engines choices catering to all the driving requirements – be it efficiency or performance.
Engine options include:
- Kappa 1.2L MPi Petrol – 83 PS, 114.7 Nm torque, mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
- Kappa 1.0L Turbo GDi Petrol – 120 PS, 172 Nm torque, available with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT with Idle Stop and Go (ISG).
- U2 1.5L CRDi Diesel – 116 PS, 250 Nm, with 6 speed manual as well as new 6 speed automatic.
Each powertrain is tuned for smooth performance, responsive handling, and efficiency across different terrains.
Colours and Variants
The new VENUE will be available in six monotone and two dual-tone colours, including three new shades.
Monotone: Hazel Blue (new), Mystic Sapphire (new), Dragon Red (new), Titan grey, Atlas White and Abyss Black.
Dual-tone: Hazel Blue – Atlas White: with Abyss Black roof (new).
The outgoing model came in E, EX, S, and SX variants. For 2025, Hyundai is introducing the new HX series—short for Hyundai Experience—with petrol trims from HX2 to HX10 and diesel options from HX2 to HX10
The Hyundai VENUE N Line: The Sporty Twin
The Hyundai VENUE N Line is based on the regular model and is designed in a more sporty style and experience of driving the car is more dynamic. It has 32 premium upgrades which showcase its performance DNA.
Exterior highlights:
- Red accent bumpers on the N Line.
- Dark chrome grille including N Line badge.
- Twin-tip exhaust and wing-type spoiler.
- 17 inch alloy diamond cut wheels with red brake calipers.
- Turn indicators that are LED sequential.
- Side sills and roof rails, red accented.
- The N Line has a unique interior design in black and red theme.
Interior highlights:
- N branded sporty black leatherette seats.
- N Line 3-spoke performance steering wheel with buttons.
- Metallic sports pedals and red background illumination.
- N Line gear shift knob
Power and Drive
The VENUE N Line runs on 1.0L Turbo GDi Petrol engine with a 120 PS (120 horsepower) and 172 Nm of torque. It is available with 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT gearbox.
To enhance the drive, Hyundai has added paddle shifters, drive mode select, and traction control modes, offering better control in different conditions.
Tech and Safety in N Line
Just like the standard version, the N Line is packed with technology. It gets the same ccNC system, NVIDIA processor, and OTA updates.
Highlights:
- 12.3-inch touchscreen digital cluster and infotainment.
- Bose 8-speaker system
- Smart aroma diffuser
- Surround view and blind spot view monitors
For safety, the N Line goes even further with ADAS Level 2, featuring 21 intelligent driver assistance functions, along with more than 70 safety features and 41 offered as standard.
Colour and Variant Options
VENUE N Line is available in 5 mono and 3 dual colors.
Monotone: Hazel Blue (new), Dragon Red (new), Titan Grey, Atlas White, Abyss Black.
Dual-tone: Hazel Blue and Abyss Black roof (new), Dragon Red and Abyss Black roof (new), Atlas White and Abyss Black roof.
It is available in two versions: N6 (MT/DCT) and N10 (DCT), providing the customers with the flexibility in terms of performance and features.
Official Statement
Speaking at the launch, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India, said,
“The all-new Hyundai VENUE and VENUE N Line represent our commitment to evolving customer lifestyles. With cutting-edge technology, sporty design, and enhanced comfort, we’re redefining what a compact SUV means to Indian buyers.”
Market Position and Outlook
The new Hyundai VENUE line is positioned between the Exter and Creta in the Hyundai SUV line. Whereas the standard VENUE is targeted at family-oriented consumers seeking comfort and space, the N Line version is targeted at younger, performance-oriented consumers who appreciate style and involvement.
The emphasis on digitalization and personalization will probably make Hyundai the leader in the sub-4m SUV segment, which remains a highly competitve segment in the Indian market.
Conclusion
With the launch of the all-new VENUE and VENUE N Line, Hyundai has once again shown how design, technology, and performance can come together seamlessly. Both SUVs deliver what today’s Indian customers truly value — comfort, style, safety, and individuality — all packaged in a compact, city-friendly form.
More than a update, this feels like a confident step forward in Hyundai’s SUV evolution — a move that’s sure to keep the VENUE nameplate shining on Indian roads for years to come.