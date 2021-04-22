2022 Volkswagen Polo Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know!

Volkswagen has officially taken the wraps off the 2022 iteration of the Polo. The star kid of VW’s family now looks a lot like the Golf – another key vehicle in VW’s portfolio. Volkswagen gave the Polo a thorough makeover for other global markets in 2017 but we still have to make do with the previous-gen Polo. If reports are to be believed, we might receive the 2022 version of the Polo s Volkswagen is planning to bring it here.

More details

The latest Polo now features a LED bar up front, making it fall in line with the other VW products like the Tiguan facelift. The headlights now come equipped with LEDs as standard and the higher trims also get matrix LED headlamps.

Exterior

Coming to the changes up front, the front grille is now revised which lends the Polo a sharper look. The Polo has always been one sharp and suave looking hatchback and in its latest iteration, it certainly builds on that even further. The front bumper has received certain tweaks here and there while it also houses new C-shaped fog lamp housings on both sides with horizontally positioned fog lamps.

More obvious changes have occurred at the back where the Polo adopts wider LED taillights extending onto the hatch in a Golf-like fashion, lending it a more grown-up appearance. The sporty-looking trim rides on 16-inch alloys as standard while the lesser ones will have to make do with a 15-inch set.

Updated cabin

The cabin has been given a thorough makeover and now features the largest touchscreen seen on a Polo ever! The new dashboard boasts the latest infotainment system with a larger touchscreen display measuring up to 9.2-inch.

With the facelifted version, the Polo now comes with a fully digital driver’s display as standard, meaning analogue dials are officially a thing of the past. It measures eight inches on the lesser versions and grows to 10.25 inches depending on the trim.

Powertrain options

No major changes have been introduced in the powertrain department as it continues to be offered by two petrol engines. A 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol motor makes a top power of 80bhp and 93Nm of torque. It can be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox. There’s also a 1.0L TSI engine that’s tuned for two power states – 95bhp and 110bhp.

A 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox is optional with the 95bhp version and standard with the 110bhp model. Similar to the updated Tiguan and Arteon, the 2021 Volkswagen Polo facelift gets fancy touch climate controls.