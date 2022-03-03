2022 Toyota Glanza Teased Officially Ahead Of Launch!

With the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno hitting our shores, it is now time for its rebadged cousin, the Toyota Glanza. Though the first iteration of the Glanza was more of a rebadged job, things are set to change with the new Glanza. The new Glanza will feature noteworthy changes over the Baleno to set it apart from its sibling and make it easier for consumers to choose between the two. Let’s take a look at the official teasers and see what we can expect from its launch on March 15:

Design

The front fascia of the Glanza will see major changes over the Baleno. The headlights will be LED projector units with LED DRLs which are seen in the lower variants of the Baleno. The grille is reminiscent of other Toyotas which is a single slat chrome grille that houses the Toyota badge in the middle. One can also notice the camera neatly tucked below the badge.

The bumper is completely different from the Baleno as well. The lower half is in black and it gets a sizeable grille. Both the sides get housing for the LED fog lights which are surrounded by a chrome element in the form of a C or inverted C. The side doesn’t feature any radical changes and the only thing that is new are the 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear is also unchanged and you get the same LED tail lamps and chrome strip on the boot lid that houses the reverse camera.

Interior

The interiors see a different theme when compared to the Baleno. Instead of a black and blue theme, the Glanza gets a dual-tone Beige and Black theme. The silver element seen on the Baleno’s dashboard is now finished in Piano black. In terms of features, the Glanza will come with everything that we saw on the Baleno including the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 6-speakers.

Other features include a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, cruise control, auto-folding mirrors, automatic headlamp, auto-dimming IRVM, and fast-charging USB ports for the rear. In terms of safety, the new Glanza will come with 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS, and EBD. Automatic variants also get ESC and hill start assist.

Powertrain

In terms of powertrain, the Glanza will come with the 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder K12N which is found in the new Baleno. This engine produces 89hp of max power and 113Nm of torque, the engine is mated with 5-speed MT and an AMT gearbox. This engine features an integrated starter generator which adds the auto engine start/stop functionality to save more fuel. We expect the Glanza to be close to the new Baleno in terms of efficiency if not more.