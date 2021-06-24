2022 Honda Monkey Deserves Awws From All Around

Honda has recently revealed the 2022 Monkey with a whole host of changes for the international markets. If the name surprised you then wait till you see this quirky little bike! It’s a part of a line of minibikes by Honda which is commonly known as Monkey or Gorilla due to the riding position which is similar to the crouching stance of a monkey or Gorilla.

This is because of the unusually small frame of the bike which leads to the said posture while riding. The Monkey features a new Euro-5 compliant engine with a new exhaust and an improved suspension.

The new 125cc engine makes around 9.2 hp at 6,750rpm and 11Nm of torque at 5,500rpm which is similar to the older power figures. This engine is also shared with the Honda Grom 125. Some of the mechanical changes are new intake, reshaped airbox and single chamber exhaust which is claimed to be better sounding than before. It is mated to a new 5-speed gearbox which replaces the older 4-speed unit and it has also lost weight in the process weighing in at 104kg compared to the previous model’s 107 kg. This results in a power to weight ratio of 88.46hp/ton.

The Monkey gets a steel backbone frame with a USD fork at the front and new twin shock absorbers at the back which features two-stage springs and revised damper rubbers to improve the ride over bad roads. It features a 220mm disc at the front and 190mm disc at the back and also ABS as standard. The wheels are 12 inch chunky, block pattern tyres. The retro design cues of the Monkey give it a unique personality and features like all LED lighting and digital instrument cluster add to the modern touches.

The Honda Monkey is currently on sale in international markets and priced at £3,799 ( approx. Rs 4 lakhs) and is available in three colours namely pearl glittering blue, banana yellow and pearl nebula red. There is no word on its launch in India and we doubt whether it will make it to our shores.