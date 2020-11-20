2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 and the Tracer 9 GT are the Latest Sport-Tourers on the Block!

While Adventure-tourers are getting all the limelight and traction, purpose-built Sport-tourers are no less capable. When it comes to tarmac-touring, dedicated Sport-tourers come into their own. The latest Sport-tourers on the block are the recently unveiled Yamaha Tracer 9 and Tracer 9 GT. The bikes have gone through their third-generation update and now feature a new engine, new frame, swingarm and a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), along with all-new styling and design.

Both the sport-tourers feature aggressive design language and look like they eat long highway miles for breakfast. The Tracer 9 is the standard trim of the two while the GT variant features some additional equipment that make it more touring-friendly.

New engine and electronics

The first and foremost change is the new engine which is derived from the Yamaha MT-09. The 890 cc, inline three-cylinder four-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled Euro 5 engine makes 115 bhp at 10,000 rpm and peak torque of 93 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The power is transmitted to the wheels through a six-speed gearbox equipped with a slip and assist clutch. Yamaha has loaded the Tracer 9 and the Tracer 9 GT with a comprehensive electronics suite. It gets a six-axis IMU which governs the ABS and traction control and allows the rider to manage a host of new and updated assistance systems including three-level traction control, switchable three-level slide control, switchable three-level wheelie control cornering ABS and four riding modes.

Cycle parts

The motorcycles feature a two-step adjustable rider seat that set at either 810mm or raised to a maximum of 825mm. The suspension setup on the 2021 Tracer 9 is handled via 41mm fully-adjustable forks at the front and a mono-shock setup at the rear.

On the other hand, the Tracer 9 GT features a semi-active fork from KYB, while the rear setup remains similar to the Tracer 9 model. Braking on both motorcycles is done via twin 298mm disc with radially-mounted Nissin Caliper at the front and a single 245mm disc brake at the rear. Both motorcycles also feature a dual 3.5″ TFT displays for instrument console. The left-side screen displays the speed, gear position, fuel indicator and a tachometer as well. The right-side screen offer information regarding the trip and strangely another readout of the fuel level on the motorcycle.

The Tracer 9 GT features a host of touring-oriented equipment such as fixed saddle box, LED cornering lights and heated grips; among others.