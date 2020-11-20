Ather 450X Deliveries Commence

Ather Energy has made it official that the deliveries of its latest 450X Series1 electric scooter have commenced. The payment window for the electric scooters opened up on the 31st of October. The Ather 450X electric scooter comes with a price tag of INR 1.59 Lakh and the standard version of the scooter is offered in three colour options: Grey, White & Green. However, the customers who had booked their 450X in its initial stages after its launch at the start of this year will be eligible to upgrade their bookings to a limited-run 450X Series 1 Collector’s Edition at no extra cost.

Ather 450X Series1

As a design-led manufacturer, the truly special feature of Series1 are the translucent panels at the rear, that offer a peek inside the scooter.

This will be the first for an Indian OEM to offer tinted translucent panels that allow one to see the ‘insides’ of the scooter. The gloss-black side panels on the current delivery models will soon be replaced by translucent panels, free of cost to the customer from March 2021. Starkly different from the existing range of colours (grey, white, mint green), the Series1 comes with a high- gloss metallic black body colour combined with accents of red.

These signature colours also feature on the 7” touchscreen dashboard of the Series1 scooters, with a special intro screen and subtle hints of red in the UI designed for the scooters.

The Series1 edition will have a 6 kW PMSM electric motor which gets its energy from a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, like the standard Ather 450X. It will also have the same set of riding modes – Eco, Ride, Sport, and a high-performance ‘Warp’ mode. According to internal tests, the 0-40 kmph acceleration time of just 3.3 seconds, makes the Ather 450X one of the quickest electric scooters in the performance category in India.

Where the 450 was powered by a 5.4kW motor which cranked out 20.5 Nm of torque, the one on the Ather 450X takes those numbers to 6kW and 26 Nm. It boasts of a certified range of 116 kilometres on a full charge and the company claims the scooter can cover 85 kilometres in real-world conditions. For the uninitiated, a couple of weeks ago, the e-scooter brand discontinued the standard 450 after the last of its unit rolled out of the assembly line in September.