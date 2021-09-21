2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Launched!

Yamaha launched a new scooter in the Hybrid version. After a good response for the Fascino Hybrid now Yamaha has launched the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid in India. This particular scooter was unveiled back in June. The 125cc segment is booming with exciting launches be it a scooter or a bike. Let us get into more details about the newly launched two-wheeler.

Price

The scooter is available in 3 variants – standard rear drum brake, standard disc brake, and Street Rally. The rear drum variant is priced at ₹76,830, while the rear disc variant costs ₹79,830. The Street Rally model, which only gets a rear drum, is priced at ₹83,830. The new RayZR also get a Monster Energy Moto GP Edition which gets sportier graphics and a high-class paint job, this variant cost around ₹81,330

Engine

2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid is powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which produces a peak power of 8.2 PS and 10.3 Nm of torque. It is mated to a CVT, along with an SMG (Smart Motor Generator), which is a mild-hybrid system with idle start/stop tech. It also soothes the start-up noise and provides power assist when accelerating or climbing uphill.

Features

The features are the crucial point as they define the scooter from the rest. The scooter is fitted with a lot of premium features such as LED Headlights, a digital instrument cluster, connected tech which is the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X. This tech includes ride history, answer back, call/text alert, last parked location, location tracking.

Variants

Despite the addition of knuckle guards, block pattern tyres, and changes to the front apron on the Street Rally variant, the kerb weight of the 2021 RayZR is expected to be 99 kg for all models. The RayZR Street Rally comes in two colour options: Sparkle Green and Matt Copper. The standard rear drum model comes in only two colours: Cyan Blue and Metallic Black, but the disc model comes in three more colours: Cocktail Yellow, Racing Blue, and Matt Red.

Official Statement

Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group, had this to say at the launch, “The launch of the Hybrid version of the new RayZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI has allowed Yamaha to further expand its portfolio of Hybrid scooter offerings in India. After receiving an immense response for the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, we are confident about further strengthening our position in the market, with these new offerings.”