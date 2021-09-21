Yamaha Aerox 155 Maxi-Scooter Based On The YZF-R15 Launched

While the maxi-scooter segment is very popular in India with the likes of the Ntorq and the Burgman Street, the Maxi Sports Scooter category has been limited to the Aprilia siblings. Well, Yamaha is all set to change that with the launch of the all-new Aerox 155. Playing to their strengths Yamaha has taken a page from their very own YZF-R15 which has been a very popular bike among the young riders.

Performance

The AEROX 155 is powered by a new generation 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT transmission, the liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm. The Aerox is the most powerful scooter in its segment and competes with the Aprilia SXR 160 which put out only 10.38 PS and 11.6 Nm of peak power and torque respectively.

The maxi-scooter gets a new engine head and a compact combustion chamber for a higher compression ratio which boosts the combustion efficiency. It also gets the Smart Motor Generation System for silent engine starts and the start-stop feature for added fuel efficiency. The fuel tank can carry 5.5L of fuel and we estimate the fuel efficiency to be in the 35-40 kmpl range.

Design

At the front of the Aerox 155 gets a bol design with its split twin LED headlights, the LED turn indicators are flush with the side fairing. The taillight consists of 12 LEDs giving a 3D appearance. Overall the scooter has large proportions which make it look like a big scooter. There is a 26mm telescopic suspension at the front and motorcycle-like dual pitch springs at the rear. The AEROX 155 showcases lightweight 14-inch wheels with 110 mm (front) and 140 mm (rear) tubeless tyres, and braking is kept in check by a 230mm disc brake at the front with ABS and drum brakes at the rear. Ground clearance stands at 145mm. The chassis got a 5mm elongated trail for enhanced straight-line stability and a motorcycle-like feel.

Features

The Maxi Sports Scooter also gets a large 5.8-inch LCD screen with Multi-Information Display (MID) that showcases a speedometer, RPM, VVA indicator and Y-Connect App Phone notifications, Maintenance recommendations, Last parked location, Fuel consumption, Malfunction notification, Revs Dashboard, and Ranking. For the convenience of riders, the fuel refill option has been provided with an external fuel lid. The information displayed can also be toggled via the handlebar switch. In terms of storage, the front compartment contains a charging socket with a port at the bottom for the charging cable to pass through. Under the seat, a storage capacity of 24.5 litres is offered, enough for one full-face helmet to fit along with a few knick-knacks. The Footboards are also steeper for a sportier feel and provide a forward-leaning riding position.

Pricing and colours

Launched at a starting price of Rs. 129,000 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi), the Aerox 155 is ₹2000 dearer than its competition the SXR 160. The Aerox 155 will be available through Yamaha’s Blue Square showrooms by end of September. The AEROX 155 is available in 2 colours Racing Blue & Grey Vermillion. In addition to the standard colours, AEROX 155 will also be available in Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition.

Well, the Aerox 155 looks really promising on paper and it is a scooter that might have come out of a fantasy of some of the young riders. Yamaha has nailed the design on the scooter and what remains to be seen is how the scooter performs in the real world.