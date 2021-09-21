The Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 And R15M Are Finally Here     

Yamaha India unveiled three new products today and one of them is one of the most anticipated bikes from the garages of Yamaha – the YZF-R15 V4. After being delayed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bike is finally going to hit the streets. Yamaha has completely redesigned the R15 V4 to show that it very much belongs to the R family along with the R1 and R7. Not only this, Yamaha has also launched one more version in the form of the YZF-R15M which is based on the YZR-M1.

Design

Underpinned by the Deltabox frame, the R15 V4 inherits most of its design cues from the R1 and gets dominant horizontal design lines. The twin split headlamps have made way for a new single bi-functional LED headlight that emphasizes the presence of the M-shaped intake duct. The bike gets 37mm USD forks finished in gold. To accommodate the new front suspension, the upper triple clamp (handlebar crown) has been newly designed, with the rib shapes contributing to the strength–rigidity balance, similar to the M1. Overall the bike has improved aerodynamics and better comfort. The bike gets a new LCD instrument cluster inspired by YZF-R1 with a Gear shift indicator, Track & Street Mode, and call and text alerts via Bluetooth connectivity.

Features

The R15 V4 and R15M are the first bikes in the segment to get the Traction Control System It is also the first Yamaha single-cylinder motorcycle to feature a quick-shifter (standard on the YZF-R15 V4 Racing Blue and YZF-R15M), for smooth, clutchless, upshifts. It activates when speed is at or over 20 km/h, the engine rpm is at or over 2,000 rpm and accelerating.

Engine

The 2021 YZF-R15 range is powered by a 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine that produces a maximum power of 18.4 PS at 10,000rpm, with a torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500rpm. The fuel-injected motor with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Colours & Pricing

The Yamaha R15 range will be available across all company dealerships in India by end of September, with prices starting at Rs. 167,800 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). The online bookings for this model range begin from today. The R15 V4 comes in 3 colours Racing Blue, Dark Knight, and Metallic Red. The R15M will be available in Metallic Grey colour, additionally the R15M Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition has also been launched with MotoGP branding on the fairing, fuel tank, front mudguard and rear side panels, outlining Yamaha’s strong Racing DNA.

Official Statement

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “Under the umbrella of ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, Yamaha has launched unique products & services. Today, I am happy to announce the world premiere of the YZF-R15 V4 in India. This shows the importance of the Indian market in our global plans. The YZF-R15 V4 carries the same racing DNA as the YZF-M1 & YZF-R1. The R15 V4 will provide Indian customers with all the latest technology that Yamaha has gained from conducting multiple racing activities. I believe that the all-new YZF-R15 V4 and the YZF-R15M will take the thrills of racing to a whole new level & provide greater experience to our R15 fans in India. Yamaha will continue to provide such unique products & services in the Indian market in the future as well.”