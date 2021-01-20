2021 Yamaha R15 Gets New Colours In Indonesia

Yamaha has launched the 2021 iteration of its very popular R15, the R15 V3 in Indonesia. A while ago, Honda had unveiled its 2021 iteration of its popular CBR150R and Honda came all out and gave it a major visual update over its predecessor. And to counter Honda’s move to protect its stature and market position, Yamaha unveiled its updated R15 V3 in Indonesia with new paint jobs.

New colours

Yamaha has introduced the R15 with 3 new colour schemes – Metallic Blue, Matte Silver and a Matte Black paint job option.

The Metallic Blue paint job features a glossy blue finish which strikes out and gets in the eye. The alloy spokes on the same have also been painted blue. The side panels, the exhaust and the seats are finished in black to offer a good mix of contrast and sportiness. The USD forks at the front have been finished in gold.

The Matte Silver on the other hand is maybe a bit relaxing to look at, with a matte finish and not a glossy one. The body panels, exhaust and the seats are blacked out here as well. One thing that grabs quite some attention are the alloys which are finished in fluorescent yellow which is just a bit in contrast to the otherwise classy, stealthy and more manly motorcycle, with its funkiness.

The Matte Black looks sweet on this little machinery. The fuel tank is finished in glossy black and it features white graphics on the body panels. The forks are golden, just like the previous two colour schemes.

Specs

There haven’t been many changes to the mechanical side of the picture. It draws power from the same 155cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with Yamaha’s VVA technology that puts out 19.3BHP of peak power and 14.7Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch.

One interesting bit though, Yamaha provides USD forks in the Indonesia-spec variant. That said, the R15 has been launched in Indonesia for IDR 37.08 million which translates to almost INR 1.93 lakhs. Currently in India, the Yamaha R15 retails for INR 1.47 lakhs ( all prices, ex-showroom ).