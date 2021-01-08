The Yamaha F155 Concept Is Downright Extra-terrestrial!

Yamaha knows how to surprise us, it has always had a few tricks up its sleeve. In Vietnam, Yamaha had an event underway for its Exciter 155 VA or the MX King 155 as it is referred to, in some places. And, Yamaha surprised everyone by unveiling its F155 Sports scooter/moped concept that is based on its R15 V3. It has been reportedly mentioned that the Japanese manufacturer has invested around 100,000 USD in the development of the concept prototype.

More details

The F155 is a moped but definitely looks better than any other out there. And, the F155 concept might just serve up as an inspiration for the design and development of the next-gen Exciter 155/MX King 155.

It sure carries a lot of similarities with the R15 and some other Yamaha litre-class sports bikes. It gets a very aggressive yet a futuristic front look. The air intake upfront will definitely remind you of the R1. Besides that, you have got 2 sharp-looking, neatly set LED headlamps, which although minimal, blend in perfectly. From afar, it resembles an alien in some ways from the future, with the intake being its mouth and the LED headlamps, its eyes, something from the Alien VS Predator series. The sharp and bold styling continues beyond the front fascia and goes all the way down the sides. Not to mention, it gets MotoGP inspired winglets too. It gets a rather subtle handlebar position. The Yamaha F155 concept sits on a Deltabox-perimeter which is identical to the one seen on the R15 V3. From the sides as well, it looks sharp, it looks hungry, it looks mean. There’s only a single seat, since it’s a concept and also features a free-flowing under the belly exhaust.

Specs

Mechanically, it draws power from the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which comes equipped with VVA ( Variable Valve Actuation ) technology. It gets a funky set of 17” wheels. Moreover, the suspension duties are handled by a pair of USD forks up front and a mono-shock at the rear. How ironic, considering the R15 in India doesn’t get a pair of USD forks!

Well, enjoy the photos while you can, because it’s not going to make its way in India in its production avatar unless something extraordinary happens.