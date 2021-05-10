2021 Yamaha NVX Is The Latest Machine Derived From R15 V3

One of the most beautiful things about the Yamaha R15 V3 is its engine. The peppy little motor has proven its might over the years and has also spawned a wide variety of products. Take the MT-15 and the WR155R for example. Both the motorcycles are powered by the same mill that does the duty in the R15 and both the motorcycles have proven to be worthy contenders in their respective segments. Yamaha has also utilized the same powertrain in some of the sharpest gearless scooters this world has to offer. The latest in line is 2021 NVX 155.

More details

Yamaha has launched the 2021 iteration of the NVX in Malaysia and going by the features it has on offer, we won’t be surprised to this premium commuter racking up huge sales.

Specs and features

Starting with the engine, Yamaha has equipped the NVX with its popular 155cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill. This tiny little engine comes with Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology, which maximizes efficiency at low RPMs, and boosts power at high RPMs by adjusting valve timing. It is slightly detuned and puts down 15.4PS and 13.9Nm. These figures are 0.6PS more than NVX’s outgoing model. It also gets a 5.5-litre fuel tank for 2021 with a claimed range of about 200km.

The NVX has always been a handsome looking scooter to look at and that hasn’t changed one bit in its latest avatar as well. For 2021, all styling bits have been carried forward and in addition, it gets four new colours. The STD variant of the NVX is available in Red and Cyan, while the ABS variant is offered in Platinum SE and GP Blue finishes. The latter also gets coloured alloy wheels making it a more premium offering.

Not just aesthetic changes, the 2021 Yamaha NVX 155cc scooter gets host of new features. The scooter gets all-led headlamp, fully digital LCD instrument console, keyless start and idle start-stop system, integrated indicators, etc. The scooter also gets Yamaha Y-Connect app, which offers connectivity options. The Y-Connect smartphone application can be used to browse through all the information such as fuel consumption, service reminder, vehicle health check and the vehicle’s last location. For instance, even the halo vehicle of Yamaha’s 155cc range – the R15 V3 misses out on connectivity feature and keyless start.

Also read: Did Yamaha Europe Just Tease The Arrival Of The R7?

The standard variant is priced at RM 8,998 (Approx 1.6 Lakh), while the ABS trim costs RM 10,998 (Approx INR 1.97 Lakh).