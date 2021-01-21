BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine Launched In India At INR 51.50 Lakh

BMW India has launched the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in the country. Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai exclusively for the Indian market, the car is available in both petrol and diesel variants at all BMW India dealerships from today onwards. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 330Li produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550 – 4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in 6.2 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 320Ld produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm.

More details

The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in 7.6 seconds. It is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic sport automatic gearbox and has launch control.

Due to the extended wheelbase, there is more room to unwind, more legroom for rear passengers and a good seating experience. Upfront is a large BMW kidney grille with single surround for the two elements and LED headlights with extended features. A sporty look is created by the slim three-dimensional L- shaped LED taillights along with two large freeform tailpipes.

The interior gets a vernasca leather upholstery. It gets a panoramic sunroof and 6 designs of ambient lighting. It also gets parking assist with reverse assist, BMW live cockpit professional and wireless charging. The M Sport trim gets the additional features of M Sport ‘First Edition’ like the BMW heads-up Display, BMW gesture control, comfort access and surround-view cameras with 360 view including top, panorama and 3D view.

Official statement

Mr Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The 3 Series is the soul of the BMW brand and has won over millions of customers around the world. The ultimate sports sedan has now set the ultimate standard in luxury in a new form – the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine. With its elongated design, enhanced space, luxurious comfort and dynamic performance, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has a unique and captivating character. It delivers sheer driving pleasure and indulges in superlative luxury, making it a perfect choice for individuals as well as family.

The Gran Limousine has been tailored with an innovative proposition that will attract young, progressive Indians who want a perfect combination of sporty performance and higher practicality for family usage in this segment,” he added.

The ex-showroom prices are –

BMW 330Li Luxury Line : INR 51,50,000

BMW 320Ld Luxury Line: INR 52,50,000

BMW 330Li M Sport ‘First Edition’ : INR 53,90,000