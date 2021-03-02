2021 TVS Star City Plus Launched At INR 65,865

After teasing for a while, TVS has finally launched the 2021 iteration of the Star City Plus in India. The Star City Plus will set you back by INR 65,865 for drum brake variant and it goes up to INR 68,465 for disc brake variant (both prices, ex-showroom). The Star City Plus competes against the Hero Splendor iSmart and the Passion Pro in India. The commuter motorcycle is now available in a red-black dual-tone colour scheme and comes with ET-Fi technology (Ecothrust Fuel Injection), which is said to offer 15 per cent better fuel consumption.

More details

Celebrating 15 years of presence in the Indian market, the 2021 TVS Star City Plus gets sporty body graphics with a mix of red, white and black colours.

Specs and features

The motorcycle sources power from a 110 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which is known to deliver 8.08 bhp of maximum power at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The engine pushes the bike to a maximum speed of 90 kmph and comes mated to a four-speed transmission. The suspension kit on the bike includes a telescopic front fork and 5-step adjustable rear shocks. It rolls on 17-inch wheels which come shod with tubeless tyres. The braking duties on the bike are handled by disc brakes at the front end and drum brakes at the rear end. It has also been added with a LED headlamp, as well as USB mobile charger.

As per TVS, the new 2021 edition builds on Star City+’s 15-year-legacy and it has garnered over 3 million customers to date.

TVS forays in UAE

TVS Motor Company recently announced its new distribution partnership with Public Motors; part of the reputed Ghaf Investments L.L.C, in the United Arab Emirates. As a part of this association, a 2000 sq ft marquee showroom was inaugurated, along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. Apart from hosting a wide range of two-wheelers, the showroom will provide spare parts and feature a service facility. Through this showroom, TVS Motor Company will introduce diverse product offerings that will cater, according to the company to both the personal commuting and the delivery segments in the United Arab Emirates.

TVS Motor Company will launch the new 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 in the racing enthusiasts’ super-premium segment. The premium segment will be addressed by the TVS Apache RTR range spanning across TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RTR 180.