Updated Bajaj Platina 100 ES Launched At INR 53,920

Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Platina 100 Electric Start (ES) at a ground-breaking price of INR 53,920 (Ex-showroom Delhi) .The bike comes with Spring-in-Spring suspension that provides more comfort on longer journeys, further strengthening the promise of comfort for both the rider and the pillion. It also comes equipped with tubeless tyres, assuring a safe and hassle-free ride.

More details

At the said price, the Platina 100 ES has become the most affordable Electric-Start bike on the road. The new Platina 100 ES comes with a 102 cc, four stoke, single cylinder, SOHC, Air cooled engine. It also comes with a refreshed look with all-new rear view mirrors which offer better visibility as well as project new-age styling to the bike. The bike will be available in two exciting colours – Cocktail Wine Red and Ebony Black with Silver decals and is available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India.

Added features

The updated Platina 100ES continues to have segment-leading features as under:

Tubeless Tyres for worry-free rides

20% longer front & rear suspension offers less jerks in potholes

Long seat that provides comfort for rider and pillion

LED DRL Headlamp that provides clear visibility and adds style

Wide Rubber footpads for superior grip

While it also gets additional exciting features such as:

Spring in Spring suspension for better shock absorption

New Mirrors for an unmatched style

Official statement

Commenting on the launch Mr Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of Comfort with over 7 million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes. The new Platina 100ES offers yet another compelling proposition at a ground-breaking price that allows the vast majority of Kick start riders to upgrade to the much sought convenience of self-start along with the Comfort-Tec technology.”