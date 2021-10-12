Skoda Teases The Upcoming Slavia Under Camouflage!

Skoda recently announced that its upcoming sedan will be revealed by end of 2021. The firm also confirmed that it will be called the Slavia. For those of you who may not know, Skoda had announced a contest where participants could design the camouflage for the Slavia and get a chance to get it featured on it for testing. Skoda has now picked the winner and shared the picture of the Slavia under the orange camouflage designed by the winner. Let’s take a look at other details of the Slavia:

Exterior

The front reveals a typical Skoda face with a butterfly grille. The headlights are LED units and the fog lamps are halogen units. The side features 16-inch alloy wheels which seem to be finished in a black shade. The rear features a notchback design which is a design characteristic followed by all Skoda sedans. It features LED taillamps as well. One can notice the sunroof and shark fin antenna in the roof as well. The Slavia will be based on the MQB AO IN platform which the Skoda Kushaq is based on. Expect a lot of parts sharing with the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus since both these cars are pretty similar underneath.

Interior

The interior will borrow a lot of bits from the Skoda Kushaq. Expect the familiar Skoda two-spoke steering wheel with chrome scrollers and switchgear. The Slavia will be loaded with features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless android auto and apple car play, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, auto-folding mirrors, wireless charging, cruise control and keyless entry with push-button start. The safety features are expected to be extensive as well with the likes of rollover protection, brake disc wiping, ASR, MSR, Electronic differential lock with XDS and XDS+, three-point seatbelts for all the rear passengers and multi-collision braking, 6 airbags, TPMS, HHC, ABS and EBD, and TCS.

Powertrain

It will share its powertrain options with the Kushaq too which is the turbocharged 1.0 liter 3 cylinder TSI engine that produces 115hp and 175 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It could also get a turbocharged 1.5 liter 4 cylinder TSI engine which produces 150hp and 250 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual or 7 speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.