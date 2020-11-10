2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Could Arrive This Month

The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift has already been officially unveiled for the Indonesian markets, under a different name. In India, the Toyota Innova Crysta has always been on top of the list of MPV buyers. And since the Toyota Innova Crysta has not received any substantial update until now, we believe that the facelift model will arrive here, very soon.

To further strengthen our belief, there have been several spottings of the facelifted version of the Innova, recently. On top of this, as per reports, select dealers across India have already started accepting bookings for the Toyota Innova Crysta facelift. This hints that the Innova Facelift’s deliveries could begin very soon. We also expect the price of this facelift model to be slightly above the current model’s.

On the exterior front, the Innova Facelift still retains the same DNA, with very little changes, to give it a refreshed look. Amongst the few changes we observed, the front grille seems to be wider and gives the MPV an aggressive and sporty character with the black chrome finish. The headlamps get chrome extensions and apart from this, the front also gets contrasting sockets for the fog lamps. We can also see new dual-tone alloy wheels, along with a black applique on the tailgate.

Speaking about the features, Toyota is known for its fresh and simple design, instead of a complex, feature-rich cabin. The Innova Crysta Facelift also maintains the same statement, with its slightly revamped instrument cluster and larger 9-inch infotainment system over the current spec models. The MPV also gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is one of the most useful features for any vehicle in 2020. We also expect the MPV to come with several other features like- automatic climate control with an integrated air purifier, which will be very useful amidst the pandemic. The Facelift will also sport other features like cruise control, steering-mounted audio controls, a colored multi-info display, LED headlamps, and keyless entry push-button start. On the safety front, we expect seven airbags, ABS with EBD, a rearview camera, electronic stability control, and hill start assist.

Speaking about the power and performance, the Innova Crysta facelift for Indonesia comes with the same 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 139bhp of power. There is also a 2.4-litre diesel engine option that generates 149bhp of power. Unfortunately, post the transition to BS6 compliant norms, Toyota has dropped the powerful 2.8-litre diesel engine from the Innova Crysta line-up. While all these features and powertrains, are there in the Indonesian spec Innova Crysta Facelift, we do expect the carmaker to add an Indian special touch to its bread and butter MPV Innova Crysta Facelift.