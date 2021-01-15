2021 Skoda Superb Launched At INR 31.99 Lakh

Škoda Auto India today launched the refreshed Superb range – the new SportLine as well as the new Laurin & Klement at an attractive ex-showroom price of INR 31.99 lacs and INR 34.99 lacs, respectively. Introduced in 2004, the Skoda Superb defined the luxurious limousine class in India. The refreshed Skoda Superb, with its modern design, exquisite interiors, class-leading safety, and unparalleled value proposition, pushes the yardstick further.

New adaptive headlights

The sharp and sleek new headlights now merge with the radiator grille and come equipped with LED day time running lights, with illuminated LED eyelashes and ‘coming/leaving home’ function, as well as LED turn indicators, as standard.

The refreshed Skoda Superb also comes with state of the art adaptive front-lighting system for optimum illumination of the road and its surroundings. The variable geometry enables the new headlamp units to respond to any change in speed, light, and weather conditions. The available modes include city, inter-city, motorway, and rain. The AFS system dons headlamp swivelling and cornering functions, in addition to dynamic headlamp inclination control.

The shape of the front fog lights allows the aesthetic aspiration of the Skoda Superb to stand out. These LED fog lights house four diodes to illuminate the area in front of the vehicle, especially in low lighting condition.

New infotainment screen and wireless charging

The refreshed Skoda Superb sports the new 20.32 cm floating capacitive touch display, with proximity sensor, which features a glass design and an updated user interface. It is a part of the new generation Amundsen Infotainment System, with inbuilt navigation, developed by the Czech automotive manufacturer.

The refreshed Skoda Superb comes with SmartLink™ technology – Skoda connectivity bundle supporting MirrorLink, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, that mirrors a smartphone for seamless connectivity and undistracted drive. It also supports voice command control, new ‘Type C’ USB ports, and Bluetooth GSM telephony and audio streaming options. By placing a smartphone, face-up, over the wireless charging pad, the mobile device automatically connects and starts receiving power.

Virtual cockpit

On the inside, the refreshed Skoda Superb aims to indulge. The Piano Black décor, sets the tone for the Superb Laurin & Klement, with Stone Beige or Coffee Brown perforated leather upholstery. The decorative elements are black and gracefully complemented by chrome highlights. The two spoke steering wheel design, with Laurin & Klement inscription, makes way for the first time on the refreshed Skoda Superb.

The Carbon décor, new three spoke flat bottom SuperSport multifunction steering wheel with paddle shift and SportLine inscription, and black Alcantara Sports Seats with integrated headrests add to the active theme inside the refreshed Skoda Superb SportLine.

The refreshed Skoda Superb, now as standard, features the Virtual Cockpit – a customizable digital instrument panel that offers a vitalised perspective on comprehensive driving data and navigation.

360-degree surround view and park assist

The 360° Surround Area View, with an array of four wide angle cameras mounted on the front grille, fifth door and the wing mirror covers, displays the immediate area surrounding the refreshed Skoda Superb Laurin & Klement on the central infotainment system.

The Park Assist function, on the refreshed Skoda Superb Laurin & Klement, minimizes the hassle of parking in tight spots by automatically identifying an appropriate parking place in a row of parallel or perpendicularly parked vehicles. In crowded cities and space-starved streets, Park Assist is a blessing indeed and needs a space 60 cm longer than the car itself when parking in parallel.

Powertrain

Under the hood, it will carry the same 2.0-litre TSI engine. The turbocharged petrol engine produces 190PS and 320Nm, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. According to the ARAI figures, the Superb’s fuel efficiency would be 15kmpl.

Official statement

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “Since its introduction, the ŠKODA SUPERB has been setting benchmarks in its segment, and the one above. With its compelling combination of elegant design, luxurious interiors, plentiful space, and distinctive presence, the saloon has been a favourite for many ‘value luxury’ seekers in India. The refreshed ŠKODA SUPERB hosts some contemporary updates that further elevates its appeal and shall be appreciated by all.”