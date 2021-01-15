New Car Launches in Q1 2021

2020 certainly robbed us of quite a few new launches in the automotive world. Well, the good news now is we will see a lot more launches in 2021. Consider this fact that in January alone, there are already more than 10 launches scheduled, across various brands. If January is anything to go by, we are in for a lovely ride for the rest of the year. So, here are some hotly anticipated launches happening in Q1, 2021:

Tata Altroz turbo petrol

Tata unveiled the Altroz turbo petrol on 13th of January 2021, but the prices will be officially unveiled on the 22nd of January 2021.

The turbo petrol version of the Altroz gets a new colour scheme and some new gimmicks inside the cabin. It will be powered by a 1.2L, turbo petrol engine which will put out 110PS of peak power and 140Nm of peak twisties. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and no DCT is on offer, which was expected to be a part of the package. It should command a bit of premium in terms of bucks, over the standard trim.

Jeep Compass facelift

Just like the Altroz turbo petrol, the Jeep Compass facelift broke cover on 7th January 2021, but the prices will be declared on the 27th of January. The facelift gets a minor tweak to the exterior and an all-new cabin inside. Under the hood is the same story.

It gets the same set of engines, a 1.4L turbo petrol unit delivering 163PS and 250Nm of peak outputs, mated to a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. Also offered is a 2.0L turbo diesel mill delivering 170PS and 350Nm of peak outputs. It will be priced in the INR 15-23 Lakh window.

Tata Safari

Tata Harrier, upon its launch, absolutely blew everybody out. Tata had decided to roll out a 7-seater version of the Harrier to offer an option to a larger family audience. Earlier codenamed Gravitas, the Safari will share Harrier’s engine, the 2.0L kryotec diesel that gives out 170PS and 350Nm of peak outputs.

Recently, Tata released quite a few teasers leading up to the launch on 26th January 2021 and yesterday, unveiled a dedicated trailer showcasing the Safari in action, also revealing its exteriors and interiors.

BMW 3-series Gran Limousine

BMW will launch the 3 GL on 21st of January 2021. The engine will be the same. A 2.0L, 4 cyl turbo petrol which delivers 255BHP of peak power and 400Nm of peak torque mated to an 8-speed automatic Torque converter unit.

Also on offer will be a 2.0L, 4 cyl, turbo diesel engine which puts out 188BHP and 400Nm of peak power and torque respectively mated to the same 8-speed gearbox. It will be based on the same CLAR platform.

Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen will be the first of a few global brands making their way into India. Marking Citroen’s debut will be its premium C5 Aircross SUV. It will likely draw power from a 2.0L, 4 cyl, turbo diesel engine which puts out 176 PS of peak power and 400Nm of peak torque.

It is mated to an 8-speed Automatic transmission in its Euro-spec. However, Citroen might throw in a Manual gearbox option in India. A Petrol engine is not expected to come in as of now and it will be a diesel-only car on launch. It will make its debut on 1st February 2021.

Renault Kiger

The Global launch of the Kiger compact SUV will take place on 28th January 2021 in India. It will firstly be launched in India and then in other global markets. It will take on the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 300, Tata Nexon to name a few.

Under the hood, the Kiger will get the option of the Triber’s 72PS 1.0-litre petrol engine and a new 100PS HRA0 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The naturally aspirated unit comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, gets a CVT in addition to the 5-speed manual transmission.

Next-gen Mahindra XUV 500

The all-new Mahindra XUV 500 has been spied testing a lot in recent times. Mahindra is said to have revamped the XUV completely. That means a new design, new interiors, and a whole lot of electronic aids and features.

Mechanically, it will be powered by a 2.2L, mHawk diesel engine or a 2.0L, mStallion turbo petrol engine. Power and torque outputs are expected a bit higher than the current generation XUV 500. It is also rumoured to feature an ADAS system and should launch in February or March 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift

The 2021 iteration of the Swift will be launched in February 2021. It will feature some tweaks of the exterior and feature maybe a new upholstery on the inside.

Apart from that, the interiors will more or less, be the same. It will be powered by a 1.2L, 4 cyl petrol engine producing 90BHP and 113Nm of peak outputs, up 7BHP from the predecessor. It will be offered with a choice of a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT unit.