2021 Skoda Fabia Teased; India Launch Likely?

The Fabia from Skoda was first introduced way back in 1999. Fast forward 21 years later, the Czech automaker has dropped a teaser of the fourth-gen Fabia. Nothing much apart from the obvious silhouette is visible in the teaser but it is enough to give away the possible growth in length and wheelbase, indicating the corresponding increase in the space inside the cabin.

More details

Furthermore, it will be underpinned by VW group’s transverse modular toolkit, the MQB-A0 globally, sharing its underpinnings with the current VW Polo and the Seat Ibiza and not just the underpinnings, the engines, tech and switchgear will also be shared amongst these hatches.

Due to the transition to the MQB A0, it allows for an increase in the dimension column. Furthermore, it also opens up a bit more boot space of as much as 50 litres to be precise, to Fabia’s already impressive boot holding capacity. Also, the overall safety should increase with the underpinning of a rigid platform like the MQB A0. Talking about engines, the new Skoda Fabia should likely feature a 1.0L TSI ( Turbo-Stratified Injection ) engine which could be offered with an output of 96PS or 110PS of peak power. Additionally, VW’s 1.5L, 4 cyl petrol engine that puts out around 150PS of peak power could be offered on the higher trims. All engines come with VW’s EVO engine generation which combines high efficiency with low emissions.

According to the Czech manufacturer, the MK4 or the 4th-gen Fabia will be a perfect choice for young families, recent graduates or as your second car. The Fabia will be a front-wheel-drive car, propelling the front axle via a manual transmission of a DCT unit which will house 7 gear ratios.

Talking about the Fabia in India, it was on sale in India for sometime before being discontinued due to low sales which were a result of a premium price tag and the rising competition. Although, it is reported that Skoda might reintroduce the Fabia in India in 2022 to take on the likes of Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and Maruti Suzuki Swift. In India, it will be based on VW’s heavily localised MQB A0-IN platform for India, which is a vital part of VW’s India 2.0 strategy. The MQB A0-IN also underpins the VW Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq. Both products will be launched in India in the coming months.