2021 Jawa Forty-Two Teased Ahead Of Launch

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra resurrected the Jawa moniker back in late-2018 with the announcement of three bikes – the Jawa, the Forty Two and the Perak. The revival of the Jawa brought a smile on the face of motoring enthusiasts who wanted something retro and authentic. The Jawa 42, in particular, exists in a very competitive space which includes the likes of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the Honda CB 350. Both of its rivals are relatively new as compared to the Jawa 42.

More details

To strengthen its stand against the rivals, the Jawa 42 is set to receive an update in MY2021. Jawa has posted a teaser video, teasing the same.

The 10-second teaser video does not reveal much except for the 42 name and it says “The Seduction Begins” and “Coming Soon”. Recently, the 2021 Jawa 42 was spotted testing with alloy wheels shod on tubeless tyres in place of the wired spokes, which uses only tube tyres. The tubeless tyres will improve the convenience factor as it can be mended upon a puncture quite easily. Jawa has also given black treatment to the exhaust outlets, rear springs and front telescopic forks. The pillion grab rail has also been redesigned and a new windscreen is also added.

The retro design philosophy of the Jawa 42 will remain intact and no mechanical changes are expected to be part of the 2021 package. It is powered by a 293 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 27 bhp and 27.05 Nm of peak torque. Jawa has been doing good in our market. Back in November 2020, Classic Legends had announced crossing the landmark 50,000 units of Jawa bikes. This was achieved in an effective 12 months of full operations, considering a complete halt during the lockdown period with near-zero inventories due to the waiting period. The 50,000-motorcycle milestone also signifies an extremely healthy uptake in demand for Jawa motorcycles in the country as it continues to expand both its production capacity as well as dealership footprint to cater to the steady rise in demand.

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian company established to re-introduce iconic marquee motorcycle brands in the market. Jawa, on the other hand, is a motorcycle brand from the Czech Republic, erstwhile Czechoslovakia.