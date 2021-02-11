2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched At INR 2.01 Lakh

The past few months were swarmed with spy pictures of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan and now, the company has launched the new Himalayan in India at INR 2.01 Lakh. Royal Enfield has also launched the new Himalayan in Europe and the UK. For MY2021, the RE Himalayan gets three new distinctive, terrain-inspired colourways, along with a range of upgrades. The Himalayan will now be offered in New Granite Black (mix of matte and gloss), Mirage Silver, Pine Green, in addition to the existing colourways Rock Red, Lake Blue and Gravel Grey.

More details

With this launch, the Himalayan now gets the Make It Yours – MiY – initiative allowing customers to personalize and accessorize their motorcycle across all channels – the RE App, the website and at dealerships.

Other updates

The new Himalayan will also feature the Royal Enfield Tripper, simple and intuitive turn-by-turn navigation pod. The new model also gets several upgrades to the seat, the rear carrier, front rack and a new windscreen, making the versatile adventure tourer even more capable and comfortable. The new Himalayan comes with improved seat cushioning allowing riders to enjoy extended saddle time with even more comfort. The new windscreen keeps the wind off the rider, thereby leading to more comfortable and enjoyable miles on the saddle. The rear carrier on the new Himalayan now comes with an additional plate to ensure secure fastening and placement of any luggage. Additionally the rear carrier is now also reduced in height, making it easier for riders to mount the motorcycle. With the new and lean ergonomically adjusted front rack, the rider faces minimal interference around the legs while riding, thus, improving the overall comfort and experience.

Official statement

Commenting on the journey of the Himalayan and the launch of the new motorcycle, Mr Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield said “In a short span of just 5 years, the Royal Enfield Himalayan has opened up a new category within global adventure touring, has successfully established itself as a truly global motorcycle, and has been among the most sought after motorcycle for Royal Enfield across several geographies. The originally developed 2016 Himalayan was a category first, and was a very versatile and accessible motorcycle. Over the years, together with feedback from our riding community, we have consistently evolved the Himalayan in design and functionality, and improved the overall ride experience. This has resonated very well with millions of adventure enthusiasts across the world, who now have new variants to choose from. With today’s launch, we are confident to further fuel the adventure touring space across the world.”

With no mechanical updates, the adv continues to be powered by a 411 cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC four-stroke engine producing a maximum power output of 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque and is connected to a five-speed transmission. It is equipped with a dual-channel ABS system, switchable rear ABS and hazard lamp switch.