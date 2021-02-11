Now You Can Rent A Rapido On Hourly Basis

The huge blow landed by the pandemic has left people sceptical. Now more and more people are opting for personal mobility solutions, drifting away from public transport. The reason why we have witnessed a spike in overall automotive sales in India. For those who can’t afford a set of wheels or won’t be able to use them to their full potential, rental taxi services make perfect sense. But if you are among those who don’t want to get confined in a car and can make do with a two-wheeler taxi instead, Rapido comes into play.

More details

And now, Rapido has launched an hourly rental service in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur.

The company will offer fixed-rate services starting at Rs 99 per hour for up to six hours. This is expected to allow customers to run multiple errands on a single trip, help limit their exposure to multiple drivers and avoid multiple bookings. The rental service is also expected to benefit customers who travel to far-flung areas within the city, where bike taxis and other modes of transport are not easily available during their return journeys.

Multiple Rental plans also save time that would otherwise be spent searching for an available ride. The company says, it’s witnessing good traction. Rapido is present across many more cities, and multi-point trips will over time be introduced in 100 cities. Safety measures at the company are in place to protect both, customer and the Captain. This is enabled through the use of safety back shields for bike taxi rides.

Official statement

Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “In the last months, we have noticed a rising need for multi-stop, affordable and easily accessible ride among customers, especially our high usage customers. With Rapido Rental, we aim to address the need of such users who have a use case of multi-point travel. This can be a short stopover to pick a few things from a local shop to longer/ multiple stops related to work or personal use-cases such as for comprehensive shopping, house hunting, etc. We hope to provide a superior user experience and win -win situation for our customers and Captains.”