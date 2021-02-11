Electric is the future and we don’t think Karl Benz had this in mind when he filed his patent application for automobiles. But, over the years of privatisation, industrialisation and advancing technologies, we did all that we shouldn’t have to our mother nature. And now, to save the very existence of the human species, it is the need of the hour to find sustainable alternatives to all our practices. And hence, electric energy is a better, more sustainable in the long run and more environment-friendly alternative to the internal combustion engines.

Electric powertrains might rob away the very feel and the soul of an automobile, its revving engine, but hey, in the words of Thanos, it is a small price you pay for salvation and one that is the most critical right now.

Hence, at some point in future, there would only be electric vehicles on sale and hence, here’s a list of upcoming electric cars in India:

Mahindra eKUV

The prototype of this EV from Mahindra was showcased way back at the auto expo in 2018. Externally, there’s nothing that sets apart the electric and the ICE versions of the KUV. It should probably hit the streets later this year or early next year as Mahindra is keen to join the electric bandwagon. It should offer a range of around 160-180 km on a single charge.

Mahindra eXUV 300

Mahindra was amongst the first electric player in India with the Reva and the e2o and it is set to introduce 3 EVs in the near future. XUV 300 is a popular offering from M&M and they will be looking to replicate the same with its electric avatar and is touted to offer some serious range on a single charge. It is expected to be launched somewhere in 2022.

Tata Altroz electric

Tata is currently the leader in the EV charts with its Nexon EV. Moreover, it looking to launch 3-4 new EVs in around 2 years of time. The ICE version of the Altroz has scored a 5-star safety rating and is a popular hatch, with its turbo variant especially. The Altroz electric would make a great addition to Tata’s EV stable and could launch in 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R / Baleno electric

While almost all, if not all automakers are working on creating or updating their EV portfolio, India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki isn’t going to lag behind. Some spy shots of what seemed to be an electric WagonR and in a different set of shots, what seemed to a hybrid/electric Baleno were doing rounds online and it suggests that Maruti is keen to initiate an EV line-up of its own which is expected to happen later this year or in 2022.

MG EV under INR 20 Lakh

MG Motor India already has an EV on sale currently which is the MG ZS EV which, only yesterday received a minor upgrade. Now, MG is seemingly working on another EV which will be priced under INR 20 lakhs mark. Overall, the EV battle in the Indian market is sooner than later, about to commence.

Tesla Model 3

Tesla is getting all prepped up to kickstart its operations in India. Tesla recently registered a subsidiary company in India, after sitting down with state governments regarding the same. We believe that Tesla is going to enter India riding on the Model 3. Tesla Model 3 is among the most affordable models of Tesla till date. The car was first rolled out in 2017 and has emerged as the world’s best selling all-electric car.

Triton EV

It is being reported that Triton, another American EV manufacturer is soon going to mark its debut in India. US-based Triton has announced that it will enter the Indian market with its N4 electric sedan. As compared to the Tesla Model 3, the Triton N4 will be more affordable of the two. Customers will have the option to choose a 75Kwh or 100 Kwh battery pack, with a range of 523 km and 696 km, respectively. The car will support fast charging, allowing zero to 80% charge in around one hour.