2021 QJ Chase 600 Could Turn Out To Be A Rebadged Benelli TNT600i

We recently reported that QJ Motor has updated its QJ350. Dubbed as QJ Chase 350, the updated motorcycle received an updated front fascia while retaining the mechanical components. QJ Chase 600 has received the same treatment. Benelli’s designers and engineers deserve a raise. A steep raise. For the past one year, they have been hard at work. The reason why we see Benelli’s completely overhauled lineup. The QJ Chase 600 could be rebadged to Benelli TNT600i when it goes on sale in other markets, ours included.

Updated looks

The QJ Chase 600 makes do with the same updated front fascia which we first saw on the QJ Chase 350.

For 2021, the bike has received a vertically stacked headlamp with a projector bulb and LED DRLs around it. Apart from that, the updated Chase 600 has retained the mirrors, fuel tank design as well as the alloys.

Specs and features

Based on the Benelli TNT600i, the QJ Chase 600 is powered by a 600 cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 81hp and 55Nm. That’s 3.57PS less power but 0.4Nm more torque than the outgoing model. The Chase 600 can accelerate from a standstill to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 210 km/h.

The QJ Motor Chase 600 is based on the Benelli TNT 600i and borrows its engine and chassis and other mechanical hardware such as the steel trellis frame that rides on upside down hydraulic front forks, offset coil-spring assisted hydraulic monoshock suspension mounted on an angled cast aluminium swingarm at the rear, hydraulically operated dual discs on the front and a single hydraulic disc brake on the rear.

It also comes equipped with a 5-inch fully-digital and fully-colour instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity which is a lot more appealing to the eyes compared to the dated analogue-digital console on the BS4 TNT 600 sold in India.

The Benelli TNT600i which was on sale in India was particularly famous for its exhaust note and for being the most affordable inline-four motorcycle on sale in India. It was shown the way out when the BS6 era commenced and hasn’t marked its comeback yet. Now that Benelli has started rolling out its BS6 compliant offerings in India, we can expect the Chinese bikemaker to launch the updated TNT600i in India sometime this year.