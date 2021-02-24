2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Launched At INR 5.73 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki had launched its Swift way back in 2005 and since then, over the years, Swift has consistently featured in the list of top-selling cars and our people seem to absolutely love this hatch. Over the years, Maruti has, at intervals, provided the Swift with some updates and facelift here and there and now in 2021, Maruti Suzuki has launched the highly anticipated Swift facelift in India.

Pricing

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the 2021 Swift (facelift model) in India with the starting price of Rs. 5.73 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 8.41 Lakh for range-topping ZXi+ AMT variant.

Exterior changes

Talking about the design aspect of the updated Swift, it gets a large honeycomb grille upfront with an authoritative chrome strip that runs across the grille through the centre-line. Moreover, the Suzuki logo now sits in the upper half, above the chrome strip and the number plate seemingly below the strip. Moving to its side profile, it gets the option of a dual-tone colour scheme with a contrasting gloss black roof and it rolls on new design alloy wheels similar to the international-spec model. Its rear end remains mostly intact barring the slight twerk to its bumper.

The new Swift will be available in three dual-tone shades: Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black Roof, Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black Roof, Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White Roof.

Updated cabin

The new Swift comes with a twin-pod meter cluster and a new 10.67cm multi-information coloured TFT display and the 17.78 cm Smartplay Studio infotainment system now combines smartphone, vehicle, and cloud-based services with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity. Other features on offer in the 2021 Swift will be an all-LED lighting system (headlights, DRLs, taillights), flat-bottom steering wheel with integrated controls, reverse parking camera, automatic headlamps, etc.

More power!

Underneath the hood, the 2021 Swift will feature a new powertrain that features a more powerful 1.2-litre Dual-jet naturally aspirated K12N Dual-jet motor. This model pushes out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The current model is powered by the K12M engine which returns an output of 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

The Dual Jet technology (2 injectors per cylinder), coupled with Dual VVT (variable valve timing for both Intake and Exhaust valves) and cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system result in higher fuel efficiency with lower emissions. This leads to best-in-class fuel efficiency of 23.20 km/l in MT and 23.76 km/l in AGS variants for an unmatched drive.

Official statement

Introducing the new Swift, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch in 2005, Swift has revolutionised the premium hatchback segment in India. Swift with its sporty performance, upright stance and unmistakable road presence emphasizes individuality that stands out from the crowd. This ‘coming of the age’ car was designed keeping in mind the evolved preferences of the modern day customer. Over the years, Swift has earned the warmth of nearly 2.4 million customers. The new Swift takes this legacy a notch higher with a new powerful K-series engine, sportier dual tone exterior, best-in-class fuel efficiency and enhanced safety features. We thank our customers for their unwavering support throughout and are confident that the new Swift will also win the appreciation of our customers.”