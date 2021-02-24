Hyundai Alcazar 7-Seater SUV Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

Hyundai Motor India today announced the name of one of its most awaited launches for 2021, the upcoming 7 – Seater SUV which will be called the Hyundai Alcazar. The year 2021 marks a special occasion for Hyundai Motor India Ltd. as it also celebrates its 25th anniversary of operations in India and with the Alcazar, Hyundai is hoping to continue the momentum from the launch of the all-new Creta in 2020.

More details

The highly anticipated Alcazar has been spotted testing for quite a few times on Indian roads. The Alcazar will feature some aesthetic changes over the standard Creta to make it differentiate from it.

The common conception regarding the Alcazar is that it is just a stretched-out version of the Creta but internal sources have made it clear to us that the Alcazar is going to be a lot different than the Creta. We can expect more features loaded in the cabin and some major visual enhancements as well. It is laudable that Hyundai isn’t going to tread down the same path as Tata did with the Safari. The Alcazar, if reports are to be believed, is going to be more premium as compared to the Creta.

The test mules of Alcazar have been spotted during test runs across the globe, and one of them was recently spotted in India as well. The test mules of the Alcazar that were spotted earlier looked identical to the 5-seater version of the car up to the C-pillar.

The SUV will come sporting bigger dimensions to accommodate the third row; besides that, it is also likely to get a new grille, alloy wheels, bigger LED tail lights, etc. The seating arrangement is yet to be seen but going by the segment standards, it could feature bench seats in the middle row while some variants could also see the use of captain seats.

As far as powertrain is concerned, the Alcazar is expected to be offered with the same engine options as the Creta. This means it is most likely to get three engine options- a 1.4-litre GDI turbocharged petrol engine, a 1.5-litre petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Official statement

Commenting on the announcement, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “The year 2021 will add a new chapter in HMIL history, as we gear up to enter and redefine a new segment. Hyundai Alcazar will supersede the aspirations of new-age buyers and redefine existing benchmarks to ensure customer delight. As Hyundai completes 25 years in the country, we will re-emphasize our commitment to Indian customers with the Global Debut of Hyundai Alcazar that is ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made First for India’.”