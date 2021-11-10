2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Breaks Cover At ₹4.99 Lakh!

After multiple delays, Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the next generation Celerio at ₹4.99lakh. The first-gen Celerio helped Maruti Suzuki bring in a lot of new technologies in the market like the AMT. The new Celerio is no different and it brings in a host of significant updates over its predecessor. Let’s take a look at the prices and everything else that you need to know about the new Celerio: Prices Variant MT AMT LXI ₹4.99 lakh N.A. VXI ₹5.63 lakh ₹6.13 lakh ZXI ₹5.94 lakh ₹6.44 lakh ZXI+ ₹6.44 lakh ₹6.94 lakh

Exterior

The design of the new Celerio is a far cry from the current Celerio’s design. The front gets an upright nose and an oval grille. The grille has a chrome strip running across it and honeycomb detailing inside. The headlamps are triangular halogen units and it gets fog lamps as well. The bumper gets black detailing and angular edges to give it a sporty look. The side features a familiar ORVM with turn indicators as seen on other Maruti cars. It gets flap-type door handles and blacked-out 15-inch alloy wheels on the top-end variant.

Interior

The interiors of the Celerio are also completely revamped when compared to the current one. The center stage is taken by a floating unit that houses the smart play touchscreen infotainment system. The A/C vents feature silver accents to uplift the cabin. One can notice a lot of similarities with other Marutis such as the A/C controls and the steering wheel which has been borrowed from the Wagon R.

Top-end variants of the Celerio will get features like a smart play infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, electrically adjustable and foldable mirrors, push-button start/stop with key-less entry, steering mounted audio controls and front fog lamps. In terms of practicality, it gets 313 liters of boot space.

Safety

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is based on Maruti’s heartect platform. It gets ABS, EBD, brake assist, dual airbags, pre-tensioner and force limiter, speed-sensitive door lock and hill-start assist in AMT variants.

Powertrain

The next-gen Celerio features Maruti’s K10C 1.0-liter 3-cylinder naturally aspirated dualjet petrol engine which features an idle engine start/stop system. It produces 66hp and 89nm of torque. Maruti claims that the Celerio is India’s most fuel-efficient car with a fuel economy of 26.68 km/l for the VXI AMT variant and 24.97 km/l for the ZXI+ Manual variant. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Variants and Colours

The Celerio is offered in four variants namely LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. The manual transmission is offered as standard and the AMT will be available from the VXI variant onwards. The Celerio is available in Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Solid Fire Red, Speedy Blue, and Caffeine Brown colors.