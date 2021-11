Ola S1 and S1 Pro Test Rides To Start from 12th November!

It seems like everything is finally falling in place for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro. Ola Electric has announced that test rides for Ola S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters will begin from 10th November in select cities followed by other cities in the next few weeks. The test ride will likely address your dilemma, if any, about the scooter’s quality. Bookings for the second lot will start from 16 December. Delivery will be on a first come first serve basis. With that being said, the reservation window is still active on the official website and the amount remains unchanged at Rs 499. So, everyone who’s made the reservations previously or will make it now should technically be able to purchase the Ola EV on the aforementioned date.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro: a quick recap

The Ola electric scooter comes in two variants namely the S1 and S1 Pro. The S1 gets a 2.98kWh battery and it weighs 121kg. The S1 variant will achieve 0-40km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 90 km/h. It has a claimed range of 121km. It will get normal and sport driving modes. The S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh battery and weighs 125kg. The S1 Pro will achieve 0-40km/h in 3 seconds and go on to a top speed of 115km/h. It will achieve a range of 181km. It gets driving modes like normal, sport, and hyper.

The Ola electric scooter can be charged with a portable home charger of 750W. This will charge the S1 and S1 Pro to 100% in just 4.50 hours and 6.30 hours respectively. The Ola hypercharger station can charge it to 50% in just 18 minutes. Both scooters also get a torque figure of 58nm. The Ola Electric scooter uses single-sided suspension and disc brakes, as well as 110/70-R12 MRF tires, at both ends. The Ola electric is packed to the brim with features. It gets a 7 inch TFT display with all the necessary information including navigation. The display lets you choose different driver profiles which provide different settings for everyone. Like other scooters in the segment, this one gets a reverse mode as well. In addition to that, it has proximity unlock that starts up the scooter as you approach it.

The scooter can be used in silent mode or emit a sound that is customizable as well. The top-end S1 Pro variant gets hill assist, cruise control, and voice assistant. The features common between the S1 and S1 Pro is all LED lights and the TFT display. The S1 gets five body colors and the S1 Pro gets 10 color options.