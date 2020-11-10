2021 Land Rover Discovery Revealed

The new 2021 Land Rover Discovery has been revealed and although there are a host of upgrades for the seven-seat premium SUV, the major achievement is the addition of 48V MHEV powertrains to the six-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. The new-gen Land Rover Discovery made its debut in 2016 and since then, a lot has changed for the seven-seat premium SUV. The Discovery will be available in three different trims – S, SE, and HSE.

The new Land Rover Discovery comes with a new exterior styling, which comprises of Land Rover’s signature LED headlights with DRLs, animated front and rear indicators, and a sporty body-coloured fender vent. The Discovery’s front bumper has been revamped, to give it a slightly wider look.

The new Land Rover Discovery will also receive a new R-Dynamic model which will offer a contrasting Gloss Black and Shadow Atlas exterior along with two-tone leather and contrasting seat stitching inside the cabin. Speaking about the cabin, the new Discovery’s cabin is packed with a host of features, which include a new, revamped centre console with a large 11.4-inch full HD Pivi Pro infotainment touchscreen. But that’s not the only screen, there is also an even larger, 12.3-inch interactive Driver Display, which is also capable of showcasing HD 3D mapping. Apart from this, the SUV also gets a four-spoke steering wheel, with illuminated switches, for better visibility.

Land Rover has also added a Heads-Up Display (HUD) as an option. The car also gets a wireless charger and a signal booster inside the cabin. Also, the Discovery will get AppleCarPlay and Android Auto as standard, across all variants. Also, since the SUV will arrive post the COVID-19 pandemic, it will also come with a Cabin Air Ionisation feature, which comes with PM 2.5 air filtration that can perform various important features like scanning the incoming air, measuring its quality, and removing allergens, toxins, and other harmful particles.

For the rear seats, the Discovery will come with a ‘Click and Go’ tablet holder, which will be attached to the back of the front seats. Thankfully, there will also be several USB sockets to charge devices. Speaking about the devices, the new Discovery’s onboard 4G Wi-Fi hotspot can link up to eight devices for on-board entertainment services. The SUV will come with new Intelligent Seat Fold technology that allows occupants to decide on a seat layout using the central touchscreen. The carmaker has also claimed that the seats have been reworked, to offer better comfort while riding.

In terms of power and performance, the new Land Rover Discovery is expected to come with a range of 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, and 3.0-litre V6 petrol and diesel engines, which will also be the latest generation of JLR’s Ingenium powertrains, with an increased focus on hybridization. The carmaker claims that these new engines will offer enhanced efficiency, performance, and smoothness. Also, an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and the all-wheel-drive system will be standard across the range.

The base 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine, is capable of producing 300bhp of power and 400Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder engines offer a range of options which include – 360bhp (P360 petrol engine), while the diesel is offered in two states of tune – 249bhp (D250) and 300bhp (D300).

According to Land Rover, the mild-hybrid tech keeps the SUV within the limits of the emission norms and also allows for six-cylinder performance with the mileage and efficiency of four-cylinder. This new hybrid-powertrain, combined with the new Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system will help the SUV to achieve better maximum traction, on-road dynamics, and efficiency. Expect the new Discovery to arrive in India in the first half of 2021.