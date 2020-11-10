Hyundai Motors India Announces Pre-Diwali Camp With Special Offers On Car Beautification

Hyundai Motor India has announced a celebratory Pre Diwali-Camp with special service offers on car beautification for customers. Under this Pre-Diwali Camp, Hyundai will be encouraging its customers to beautify their cars for the festive period of Diwali, just as they do for their homes. To make the process even more encouraging and pocket-friendly, Hyundai will offer attractive prices and discounts on its services. The carmaker has announced that prices for the services will be starting at Rs 263.

Commenting on the launch of the Camp, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), said, “With the ongoing festive season, we wish to celebrate and connect with our customers through innovative service initiatives thereby providing them with quality time for a happy life.”

Apart from this, there will be several additional offers for Pre Diwali-Camp (Offer in Select Cities), which include:

20% Discount on Paint Protection Treatment

20% Discount on Exterior Beautification

20% Discount on Interior Enrichment

20% Discount on Premium Interior Foam Cleaning

20% Discount on Engine cleaning/Dressing

20% Discount on Windscreen treatment

Recently, Hyundai had also introduced a celebratory 9-day Navratri Car Care Camp from 14th to 22nd October, with special service offers for happy Hyundai customers. Under this Navratri camp, the carmaker offered various service offers and benefits, which include-

> 5-year cars – mechanical labour discount of 15% on periodic service & running repair

< 5-year cars – mechanical labour discount of 5% on running repair

20% Discount on interior cleaning

20% Discount on exterior beautification

20% Discount on anti-rust

20% Discount on body paint

10% Discount on wheel alignment & wheel balancing

Free 50-point check

Attractive offer on tires

Additionally, Hyundai also offers various service facilities, which can be experienced via 360 Degree Digital and Contact-less Service. The carmaker claims to take top-most care of customers, for almost every aftersales service, from online service booking, vehicle status update, Pick and Drop from home or office to online payment facility, Hyundai offers a touch-free service experience for the customers, wherever they are and whenever they want to.