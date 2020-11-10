Hyundai Motors India Announces Pre-Diwali Camp With Special Offers On Car Beautification
Hyundai Motor India has announced a celebratory Pre Diwali-Camp with special service offers on car beautification for customers. Under this Pre-Diwali Camp, Hyundai will be encouraging its customers to beautify their cars for the festive period of Diwali, just as they do for their homes. To make the process even more encouraging and pocket-friendly, Hyundai will offer attractive prices and discounts on its services. The carmaker has announced that prices for the services will be starting at Rs 263.
Commenting on the launch of the Camp, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), said, “With the ongoing festive season, we wish to celebrate and connect with our customers through innovative service initiatives thereby providing them with quality time for a happy life.”
Apart from this, there will be several additional offers for Pre Diwali-Camp (Offer in Select Cities), which include:
- 20% Discount on Paint Protection Treatment
- 20% Discount on Exterior Beautification
- 20% Discount on Interior Enrichment
- 20% Discount on Premium Interior Foam Cleaning
- 20% Discount on Engine cleaning/Dressing
- 20% Discount on Windscreen treatment
Recently, Hyundai had also introduced a celebratory 9-day Navratri Car Care Camp from 14th to 22nd October, with special service offers for happy Hyundai customers. Under this Navratri camp, the carmaker offered various service offers and benefits, which include-
- > 5-year cars – mechanical labour discount of 15% on periodic service & running repair
- < 5-year cars – mechanical labour discount of 5% on running repair
- 20% Discount on interior cleaning
- 20% Discount on exterior beautification
- 20% Discount on anti-rust
- 20% Discount on body paint
- 10% Discount on wheel alignment & wheel balancing
- Free 50-point check
- Attractive offer on tires
Additionally, Hyundai also offers various service facilities, which can be experienced via 360 Degree Digital and Contact-less Service. The carmaker claims to take top-most care of customers, for almost every aftersales service, from online service booking, vehicle status update, Pick and Drop from home or office to online payment facility, Hyundai offers a touch-free service experience for the customers, wherever they are and whenever they want to.