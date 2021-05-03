2021 Kia Seltos Is Here And Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

Kia kick-started its Indian voyage with the Seltos and a couple of months down the line, we knew that the Seltos was here to rule the segment and not become just another compact SUV. Recently, Kia announced that it is soon going to roll out the updated versions of the Seltos and the Sonet. Both the cars are now on sale in India and the Seltos is priced between Rs. 9.95 lakh and Rs. 17.65 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). For MY2021, the Seltos gets two new variants and 17 new features that make it feel more upmarket.

More details

Kia has undertaken a brand transformation with a new logo and is hence updating its products in India. The new, more stylish and modern Kia logo is proudly displayed on the bonnet.

New features and variants

The refreshed edition of Seltos has been updated with 17 new enhancements like first-in-segment Smart Pure Air Purifier with ‘Virus and Bacteria’ Protection which effectively cleans the air and kills bacteria and viruses to successfully address the need of the hour. The vehicle also hosts many class-leading features including Remote Engine Start in Manual transmission which enables the customers to remotely start the engine with their smart keys, Wireless Phone projection to help the customers to project their phone screens on the car’s touchscreen, Over the Air (OTA) map updates to ensure that the car is always up to date with latest map updates. There is also an introduction of Additional Voice Commands on UVO connected car system including Sunroof Open & Close, Driver Window Control which adds to the overall convenience.

The company has also decided to extend the Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC) features to lower variants. Further, to make the occupants feel extra special, there are multiple new seat material and colour options that add to the plushness of the interiors of the car.

Although Kia has discontinued the Seltos diesel-automatic in HTX+ form, it has added two new variants to the midsize SUV’s line-up. The mid-spec HTK+ variant is now available with an iMT gearbox with the 115hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine and there’s a new higher-spec GTX(O) Turbo trim on offer which is only available with a manual gearbox.

The mid-size SUV also has its variants rejigged and new features added as part of the MY2021 revision. The five-seater’s HTX+ 1.5L diesel automatic variant was discontinued already and the iMT HTK+ and the GTX(O) MT have stepped in its place. In addition, the new GTX (0) variant sees the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine gaining a six-speed manual transmission this time around for the first time. In a similar fashion to the second-generation Hyundai Creta, a paddle shifter transmission has been added to the automatic trims.

Pricing